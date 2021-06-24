SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Govt rejects Karpowership environmental permits application Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Environmental Affairs spokesperson Albie Modise about why the rejected the application. 24 June 2021 1:27 PM
WATCH LIVE: Gauteng Provincial Command Council gives update on COVID response The Gauteng Provincial Command Council is giving an update on its response to the pandemic. 24 June 2021 12:59 PM
View all Local
I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligen... 23 June 2021 3:35 PM
R22 mn in Digital Vibes accounts frozen after SIU granted preservation order The firm, which has links to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, is at the centre of a COVID-19 media campaign contract awarded by the N... 23 June 2021 1:51 PM
'White privilege on steroids' as DA defends all-white SA campaign managers list The Democratic Alliance has defended its campaign managers list and the lack of diversity, claiming they are experienced and were... 23 June 2021 11:33 AM
View all Politics
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
What happened to the 4 day week? It looks like only some will get to enjoy it 23 June 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
'It is a gift that I believe I was given': Robert Marawa on being a broadcaster Robert Marawa says he's more than comfortable being in the industry he's been in for over two decades, adding that he's been offer... 24 June 2021 1:34 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But… The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale. 21 June 2021 7:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geof... 22 June 2021 2:34 PM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's releases single 'Here I Am' from Aretha Franklin biopic Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
View all Africa
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views between different departments 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company

24 June 2021 8:25 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
COVID-19
WizzPass
Ulrich Stark
workplace management
visitor management
FM:Systems

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems.

Local workplace management start-up WizzPass has been acquired by US firm FM:Systems.

The Raleigh-based company described WizzPass as "a rapidly growing leader" in the visitor and workplace management market.

"The WizzPass Visitor Management System revolutionizes the experience, security, convenience and safety of visitors to offices and other buildings."

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, who co-founded the Johannesburg-based company in 2015.

We started it back in 2015 as a visitor management system - basically to streamline that whole paper and manual process... Over the years we've evolved the product into more digitisation of the workplace.

Ulrich Stark, Co-founder - WizzPass

Happily we grew across multiple continents, blue-chip clients, over 10 million events... and we got noticed.

Ulrich Stark, Co-founder - WizzPass

Stark says they're very happy to have been acquired by global leaders in workplace technologies, FM:Systems.

The main attraction of WizzPass is the visitor management portion of the business he says.

FM:Systems had a bit of a gap in visitor management and they saw us fulfilling that gap... rather than build it themselves. It's a very fast-growing industry.

Ulrich Stark, Co-founder - WizzPass

Stark says the management team of WizzPass will be retained and they're keen to help grow FM:Systems globally.

Listen to Stark describe the evolution of the business and his big ideas for the future:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company




24 June 2021 8:25 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
COVID-19
WizzPass
Ulrich Stark
workplace management
visitor management
FM:Systems

More from Business

'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO

24 June 2021 9:01 PM

The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?

24 June 2021 7:49 PM

The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views between different departments

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin

24 June 2021 6:54 PM

The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers

23 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happened to the 4 day week?

23 June 2021 7:15 PM

It looks like only some will get to enjoy it

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money

23 June 2021 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising

23 June 2021 6:43 PM

'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Feeling the pinch: Can we expect some relief from high transport & food prices?

23 June 2021 4:25 PM

Stats SA says that rising fuel prices contributed to increasing costs such as food in the transport sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry

23 June 2021 3:35 PM

Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligence Centre Act amendments because the Guptas didn’t want them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank

22 June 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin

24 June 2021 6:54 PM

The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers

23 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers

15 June 2021 10:15 AM

Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare

11 June 2021 6:41 PM

It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in Baltimore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers

8 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment

8 June 2021 2:08 PM

Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case

31 May 2021 9:18 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?

26 May 2021 7:00 PM

Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield

24 May 2021 12:53 PM

The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19'

21 May 2021 2:40 PM

Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We are ready for whatever': Police to be deployed to EFF Sahpra march

Local

Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?

Business Local Opinion Politics

Safety, quality and efficacy paramount in Sahpra's processes to approve vaccines

Local

EWN Highlights

SAHRC sees a resurgence in mob attacks around Gauteng

24 June 2021 8:13 PM

COVID can infect brain cells: study

24 June 2021 7:31 PM

City of Joburg: This is why we have to increase rates for consumers

24 June 2021 6:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA