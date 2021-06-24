SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company
Local workplace management start-up WizzPass has been acquired by US firm FM:Systems.
The Raleigh-based company described WizzPass as "a rapidly growing leader" in the visitor and workplace management market.
"The WizzPass Visitor Management System revolutionizes the experience, security, convenience and safety of visitors to offices and other buildings."
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, who co-founded the Johannesburg-based company in 2015.
We started it back in 2015 as a visitor management system - basically to streamline that whole paper and manual process... Over the years we've evolved the product into more digitisation of the workplace.Ulrich Stark, Co-founder - WizzPass
Happily we grew across multiple continents, blue-chip clients, over 10 million events... and we got noticed.Ulrich Stark, Co-founder - WizzPass
Stark says they're very happy to have been acquired by global leaders in workplace technologies, FM:Systems.
The main attraction of WizzPass is the visitor management portion of the business he says.
FM:Systems had a bit of a gap in visitor management and they saw us fulfilling that gap... rather than build it themselves. It's a very fast-growing industry.Ulrich Stark, Co-founder - WizzPass
Stark says the management team of WizzPass will be retained and they're keen to help grow FM:Systems globally.
Listen to Stark describe the evolution of the business and his big ideas for the future:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/tele52/tele521703/tele52170300007/73417040-vector-isometric-low-poly-queue-management-system.jpg
More from Business
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO
The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.Read More
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?
The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views between different departmentsRead More
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin
The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist.Read More
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers
Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey.Read More
What happened to the 4 day week?
It looks like only some will get to enjoy itRead More
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money
Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management.Read More
Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising
'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show.Read More
Feeling the pinch: Can we expect some relief from high transport & food prices?
Stats SA says that rising fuel prices contributed to increasing costs such as food in the transport sector.Read More
I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry
Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligence Centre Act amendments because the Guptas didn’t want them.Read More
More from World
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin
The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist.Read More
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers
Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey.Read More
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare
It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in Baltimore.Read More
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers
Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.Read More
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment
Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment.Read More
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?
Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.Read More
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield
The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh.Read More