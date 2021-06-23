Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising 'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show. 23 June 2021 6:43 PM
DECUPLETS: Gauteng govt takes action against Piet Rampedi, Independent Group According to a statement released by the Gauteng provincial government, this follows the publication of the decuplets story and th... 23 June 2021 6:06 PM
View all Local
I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligen... 23 June 2021 3:35 PM
R22 mn in Digital Vibes accounts frozen after SIU granted preservation order The firm, which has links to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, is at the centre of a COVID-19 media campaign contract awarded by the N... 23 June 2021 1:51 PM
'White privilege on steroids' as DA defends all-white SA campaign managers list The Democratic Alliance has defended its campaign managers list and the lack of diversity, claiming they are experienced and were... 23 June 2021 11:33 AM
View all Politics
What happened to the 4 day week? It looks like only some will get to enjoy it 23 June 2021 7:15 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
Feeling the pinch: Can we expect some relief from high transport & food prices? Stats SA says that rising fuel prices contributed to increasing costs such as food in the transport sector. 23 June 2021 4:25 PM
View all Business
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But… The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale. 21 June 2021 7:02 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
National Arts Festival to host online & intimate live events to excite audiences Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO, tells John Perlman what attendees can expect at the countrywide programme. 17 June 2021 6:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geof... 22 June 2021 2:34 PM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's releases single 'Here I Am' from Aretha Franklin biopic Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
View all Africa
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University). 21 June 2021 8:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
World

Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers

23 June 2021 7:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Honeybees
honey
adulterated honey
Honeybee Heroes
Chris Oosthuizen
honey imports
beekeepers
South African honey
Adopt a Beehive

Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey.

Thanks to the work of the Zondo Commission, by now we should all be familiar with the concept of money laundering.

But honey laundering?

When you choose a honey brand in the shops, be aware that what's labelled as a natural product may in fact be diluted.

Cheap imports are putting pressure on local producers to also cut corners says Chris Oosthuizen, founder of Honeybee Heroes in the Western Cape's Overberg.

Image: Matthew Greger on Pixabay

Honey is the third most adulterated food in the world after milk and olive oil, Oosthuizen explains.

Honey laundering is basically bulk imported honey which is usually blended with fructose, and rice and corn syrups to lower the cost of production and inflate profits.

Chris Oosthuizen, Founder - Honeybee Heroes

The Chinese market produces about 60% of South African imports...

Chris Oosthuizen, Founder - Honeybee Heroes

Our local beekeeping economy can only provide half of that supply and the imported products come in at about a quarter of the price that the local producers can put on the table... it does put significant pressure on the local market.

Chris Oosthuizen, Founder - Honeybee Heroes

Oosthuizen says there is very little protection in place for South Africa's beekeepers compared to a country like the US which has placed certain embargoes on the Chinese market.

A lot of it rests in the hands of the consumer, with the consumer taking responsibility and trying to protect the local industry.

Chris Oosthuizen, Founder - Honeybee Heroes

I think it always comes down to consumers making good choices and asking good questions.

Chris Oosthuizen, Founder - Honeybee Heroes

Oosthuizen urges consumers to check the labels on the products on offer and to be critical of pricing.

Quite often you're going to see local raw honey - the word raw is a good one to look out for.

Chris Oosthuizen, Founder - Honeybee Heroes

Go and find local producers... there are so many people producing good-quality raw honey honey on your doorstep.

Chris Oosthuizen, Founder - Honeybee Heroes

Oosthuizen says the prices we pay for local honey are low considering the amount of effort that goes into one teaspoon of honey, from the bees at the start right up to the end product.

The value is not R60 a bottle. It should be closer to R250 for the quality of good, local raw honey.

Chris Oosthuizen, Founder - Honeybee Heroes

You can find out more about Honeybee Heroes' efforts to help reverse the decline of the honeybee population and their 'Adopt a Beehive' initiative at honeybeeheroes.com.

Listen to the interview with Oosthuizen on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers




23 June 2021 7:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Honeybees
honey
adulterated honey
Honeybee Heroes
Chris Oosthuizen
honey imports
beekeepers
South African honey
Adopt a Beehive

More from Business

What happened to the 4 day week?

23 June 2021 7:15 PM

It looks like only some will get to enjoy it

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money

23 June 2021 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising

23 June 2021 6:43 PM

'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Feeling the pinch: Can we expect some relief from high transport & food prices?

23 June 2021 4:25 PM

Stats SA says that rising fuel prices contributed to increasing costs such as food in the transport sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry

23 June 2021 3:35 PM

Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligence Centre Act amendments because the Guptas didn’t want them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank

22 June 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA

22 June 2021 7:55 PM

Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted

22 June 2021 7:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet

22 June 2021 6:39 PM

The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me'

21 June 2021 8:14 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising

23 June 2021 6:43 PM

'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DECUPLETS: Gauteng govt takes action against Piet Rampedi, Independent Group

23 June 2021 6:06 PM

According to a statement released by the Gauteng provincial government, this follows the publication of the decuplets story and that doctors have confirmed that Gosiame Sithole did not give birth in recent times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry

23 June 2021 3:35 PM

Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligence Centre Act amendments because the Guptas didn’t want them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R22 mn in Digital Vibes accounts frozen after SIU granted preservation order

23 June 2021 1:51 PM

The firm, which has links to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, is at the centre of a COVID-19 media campaign contract awarded by the National Health of Department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 cluster outbreak in Roshnee area pushing number of closed schools to 33

23 June 2021 1:44 PM

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi gives an update on the vaccine rollout for educators in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ECDs seek inclusion in teacher vaccination rollout: 'This is discrimination'

23 June 2021 12:38 PM

Jennifer McQuillan, Gauteng spokesperson for C-19 People’s Coalition’s ECD Work Stream says they have been ignored by the government and there is always a case about transmission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rehab: 'It's vital to be given that security that you can be who you want to be'

23 June 2021 11:24 AM

Clive Blumenthal, co-owner and counsellor at the Journey Recovery and Wellness Centre says It takes a minimum of three months to re-adjust to get to a place of acceptance. Anything under three months is a waste of time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: JMPD investigating alleged abuse of street vendor selling dog beds

23 June 2021 8:53 AM

Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng dept of Education increases vaccination sites to 62

23 June 2021 8:08 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Gauteng Education head of department Edward Mosuwe about the vaccine rollout for the education sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 11,093 new cases and 297 deaths

23 June 2021 6:54 AM

The Health Department says 2,229,242 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers

15 June 2021 10:15 AM

Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare

11 June 2021 6:41 PM

It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in Baltimore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers

8 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment

8 June 2021 2:08 PM

Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case

31 May 2021 9:18 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?

26 May 2021 7:00 PM

Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield

24 May 2021 12:53 PM

The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19'

21 May 2021 2:40 PM

Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful'

19 May 2021 7:00 PM

'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA

13 May 2021 8:04 PM

Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DECUPLETS: Gauteng govt takes action against Piet Rampedi, Independent Group

Local

ECDs seek inclusion in teacher vaccination rollout: 'This is discrimination'

Local

Covid-19 cluster outbreak in Roshnee area pushing number of closed schools to 33

Local

EWN Highlights

Anxiety and excitement as vaccination of SA's education staff begins

23 June 2021 8:32 PM

DA: Minister Mkhize must still account to Parliament for Digital Vibes scandal

23 June 2021 8:14 PM

Southern African bloc to send troops to insurgency-hit Mozambique: official

23 June 2021 7:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA