DECUPLETS: Gauteng govt takes action against Piet Rampedi, Independent Group





The Gauteng government said on Wednesday it is taking legal action against Independent Media and Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi for claims of "a mammoth coverup by the state" on the alleged birth of decuplets.

It has has instructed the State Attorney to institute legal action.

According to the statement, "Doctors confirmed Gosiame Sithole did not give birth in recent times."

STATEMENT OF THE GAUTENG PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT ON THE SO-CALLED “DECUPLETS” pic.twitter.com/b6JVJwdSJp — GautengGov (@GautengProvince) June 23, 2021