The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising 'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show. 23 June 2021 6:43 PM
DECUPLETS: Gauteng govt takes action against Piet Rampedi, Independent Group According to a statement released by the Gauteng provincial government, this follows the publication of the decuplets story and th... 23 June 2021 6:06 PM
I didn't know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligen... 23 June 2021 3:35 PM
R22 mn in Digital Vibes accounts frozen after SIU granted preservation order The firm, which has links to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, is at the centre of a COVID-19 media campaign contract awarded by the N... 23 June 2021 1:51 PM
'White privilege on steroids' as DA defends all-white SA campaign managers list The Democratic Alliance has defended its campaign managers list and the lack of diversity, claiming they are experienced and were... 23 June 2021 11:33 AM
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
What happened to the 4 day week? It looks like only some will get to enjoy it 23 June 2021 7:15 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
Feeling the pinch: Can we expect some relief from high transport & food prices? Stats SA says that rising fuel prices contributed to increasing costs such as food in the transport sector. 23 June 2021 4:25 PM
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But… The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale. 21 June 2021 7:02 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
National Arts Festival to host online & intimate live events to excite audiences Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO, tells John Perlman what attendees can expect at the countrywide programme. 17 June 2021 6:21 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geof... 22 June 2021 2:34 PM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's releases single 'Here I Am' from Aretha Franklin biopic Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University). 21 June 2021 8:14 PM
Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep". 21 June 2021 7:38 PM
DECUPLETS: Gauteng govt takes action against Piet Rampedi, Independent Group

23 June 2021 6:06 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Piet Rampedi
decuplets
Tembisa 10
Independent Group

According to a statement released by the Gauteng provincial government, this follows the publication of the decuplets story and that doctors have confirmed that Gosiame Sithole did not give birth in recent times.

The Gauteng government said on Wednesday it is taking legal action against Independent Media and Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi for claims of "a mammoth coverup by the state" on the alleged birth of decuplets.

It has has instructed the State Attorney to institute legal action.

According to the statement, "Doctors confirmed Gosiame Sithole did not give birth in recent times."




Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising

23 June 2021 6:43 PM

'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show.

I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry

23 June 2021 3:35 PM

Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligence Centre Act amendments because the Guptas didn’t want them.

R22 mn in Digital Vibes accounts frozen after SIU granted preservation order

23 June 2021 1:51 PM

The firm, which has links to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, is at the centre of a COVID-19 media campaign contract awarded by the National Health of Department.

Covid-19 cluster outbreak in Roshnee area pushing number of closed schools to 33

23 June 2021 1:44 PM

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi gives an update on the vaccine rollout for educators in the province.

ECDs seek inclusion in teacher vaccination rollout: 'This is discrimination'

23 June 2021 12:38 PM

Jennifer McQuillan, Gauteng spokesperson for C-19 People’s Coalition’s ECD Work Stream says they have been ignored by the government and there is always a case about transmission.

Rehab: 'It's vital to be given that security that you can be who you want to be'

23 June 2021 11:24 AM

Clive Blumenthal, co-owner and counsellor at the Journey Recovery and Wellness Centre says It takes a minimum of three months to re-adjust to get to a place of acceptance. Anything under three months is a waste of time.

WATCH: JMPD investigating alleged abuse of street vendor selling dog beds

23 June 2021 8:53 AM

Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Gauteng dept of Education increases vaccination sites to 62

23 June 2021 8:08 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Gauteng Education head of department Edward Mosuwe about the vaccine rollout for the education sector.

COVID-19: South Africa records 11,093 new cases and 297 deaths

23 June 2021 6:54 AM

The Health Department says 2,229,242 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA

22 June 2021 7:55 PM

Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business.

DECUPLETS: Gauteng govt takes action against Piet Rampedi, Independent Group
Local

Local

ECDs seek inclusion in teacher vaccination rollout: 'This is discrimination'
Local

Local

Covid-19 cluster outbreak in Roshnee area pushing number of closed schools to 33
Local

Local

Southern African bloc to send troops to insurgency-hit Mozambique: official
23 June 2021 7:45 PM

23 June 2021 7:45 PM

SANDF members accused of cross-border smuggling to remain in custody
23 June 2021 7:08 PM

23 June 2021 7:08 PM

Decuplet drama: Gauteng govt to take legal action vs Rampedi, Independent Media
23 June 2021 6:59 PM

23 June 2021 6:59 PM

