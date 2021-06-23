What happened to the 4 day week?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising 'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show. 23 June 2021 6:43 PM
DECUPLETS: Gauteng govt takes action against Piet Rampedi, Independent Group According to a statement released by the Gauteng provincial government, this follows the publication of the decuplets story and th... 23 June 2021 6:06 PM
I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligen... 23 June 2021 3:35 PM
View all Local
R22 mn in Digital Vibes accounts frozen after SIU granted preservation order The firm, which has links to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, is at the centre of a COVID-19 media campaign contract awarded by the N... 23 June 2021 1:51 PM
'White privilege on steroids' as DA defends all-white SA campaign managers list The Democratic Alliance has defended its campaign managers list and the lack of diversity, claiming they are experienced and were... 23 June 2021 11:33 AM
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
View all Politics
What happened to the 4 day week? It looks like only some will get to enjoy it 23 June 2021 7:15 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
Feeling the pinch: Can we expect some relief from high transport & food prices? Stats SA says that rising fuel prices contributed to increasing costs such as food in the transport sector. 23 June 2021 4:25 PM
View all Business
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But… The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale. 21 June 2021 7:02 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
National Arts Festival to host online & intimate live events to excite audiences Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO, tells John Perlman what attendees can expect at the countrywide programme. 17 June 2021 6:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geof... 22 June 2021 2:34 PM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's releases single 'Here I Am' from Aretha Franklin biopic Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
View all Africa
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University). 21 June 2021 8:14 PM
Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep". 21 June 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

What happened to the 4 day week?

23 June 2021 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

It looks like only some will get to enjoy it

Everybody loves the weekend and who does not look forward to their holidays. I should qualify that and say for those in South Africa that are fortunate enough to have work.

Even if you enjoy your work, there are few who don’t appreciate the time away from work to enjoy the fruits of your labour with family and friends.

This is what weekends are for, it is as timeless as the commandment to rest on the Sabbath, so a hat tip to the faithful for getting us our first day off.

The second day required a few thousand more years. Farmers worked during the day, the “early to bed early to rise” wisdom comes from the farm, no holidays until the crops are harvested, then the mother of all feasts and a few days to recover before starting all over again.

The history of the weekend

The weekend is such a new concept actually that even the French, who typically will not use English words accept ‘le weekend’ even if the official term is French for ‘the end of the week’.

It was fedup factory workers in the UK that convinced owners to give them a Saturday afternoon off probably because productivity dropped anyway and not paying someone when they were not working too hard actually made business sense, even if it was the exploitative kind. Still it was 1879 with the 1st Industrial Revolution in full swing that the word first appeared in print.

142 years later and we are starting to talk about making the weekend almost as long as the week.

The 4 day week

The 4-day week is now a global foundation looking to help businesses and in the end countries adopt the shorter week or longer weekend, whichever you prefer. Ireland is about to start a trial and there are others underway or being evaluated in the US, Spain, Japan and where it had its start in New Zealand.

There is an obvious upside for workers, but there is an upside for business too. Having three days off a week is not the same as having a three day weekend. If you offer a four day week, you might find staff willing to shift the entire week around and so rather than having no-one in the office on a Saturday and Sunday you can actually stay open all week. The flip side is also true if you pay extra for those that do work on Saturday or Sunday, the option of a four day week might see you pay the same rate for any day of the week.

And once you are flexible with your days, you can tweak the times too, a slightly earlier start for some and a later finish for others. That makes sense as many more businesses service clients that are not just around the corner but around the world.

Before you know it you will be mixing things up with remote-work as part of the package.

I really don’t like traffic and am yet to find someone who does, so once the pandemic passes and we all get back to the office, let’s have some start work at home and head in after the morning peak and those that were in early should leave before the pm peak and finish up the day from home.

In South Africa some businesses are looking to test this, one I am aware of will look to not have meetings on a set day, staff can then focus on getting the things done that were promised in all those meetings on the other days of the week.

If this seems too good to be true and it does, then there has got to be a catch. There is. Not all businesses can work like this.

Just like a professional rugby player can’t work from home. Some industries will not be able to adopt a shorter week until we all do.

I can imagine what parents would have to say if children were home an additional day a week because teachers only worked a four day week.

Doctors have long been suspected of working just four days with a round of golf worked into the week. The reality is that most medical staff are overworked and would love to get back to a 40-hour week even if it was five days.

Manufacturing, mining, construction, emergency services, retail, food service, hospitality, government and of course agriculture are all industries that might not be able to be productive with less time. Industries that do benefit would be able to shift the interruptions and distractions that lower productivity to off days. Industries like finance, logistics, and many other pure service related companies could benefit.

It does not mean we should not try though.

Andrew Barnes is one of the founders of the 4 day Week Global foundation, above is his 2018 TED talk on how his company tested and then adopted a 4 day week.

Lying flat

Then there is the flip side. Countries like China more recently and Japan for many years have adopted such a focus on working long hours that it has affected the culture. In Japan, working yourself to death even has its own word - Karoshi.

China’s incredible growth has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty and created the largest middle class on the planet, but the relentless pursuit of more and ever increasing prices is taking its toll on a younger generation of Chinese. They are free to study and find good jobs, start a family without a limit of one child and could become very wealthy. The second largest number of millionaires are in China. But many more see rising costs and increased pressure to work harder looking like the middle class was a trap rather than a path out of poverty. When you are working the infamous 996 routine of 9am to 9pm six days a week, what chance is there to find a partner let alone start a family. Not to mention the killer 007, and I don’t mean James Bond.

In April, a blog post by a young man started a trend after he explained that he had not been working full time for over two years and instead lived a simple but more stress free life. One that even allowed him to lie flat during the day. ‘Tanping’ or lie flat has become enough of a buzzword that Chinese authorities have been blocking its use.

It is one thing to stir national pride to convince citizens to work hard for the pride and success of the country, but some see that success being more closely tied to connections to those in power than those who had skill and worked hard.

That idea is not too different from the capitalist myth that anyone can be successful if they just work hard and follow their purpose. The reality is that you need to be at the right place at the right time and have the background and connections to get ahead like going to the right schools and knowing the right people. In capitalist countries those are other wealthy people, in China it is the powerful members of the Communisst Party.

Jack Ma was a teacher and saw the potential of the internet, he was at the right place at the right time and he did work hard. He also did not challenge the Communist Party and so was able to become successful. So successful that his companies did present a problem to the financial system, but after publicly being critical of the regulators and by extension the ruling party, he had to lie low and is now much less active. If one of the most successful entrepreneurs who faced very long odds of success opted to not push against the structure, what chance would a young person have. They have grown up in a world where most of the tech innovation has already taken place and the future looks to be dominated by the kinds of tech that automates people out of jobs rather than making them better.

But wait there's more

Although that is not the full story either.

There are still many more millions in China and around the world that would love to have a job to complain about. If you are young and jobless it is even more stressful as we live in a world where we all know what a good life looks like, with most media filled with aspirational visions as long as 'you can secure the bag'.

Similarly for the many industries from mining to transport and retail where headlines talk about a shift away from being major employers to becoming automated or obsolete it is another source of worry for those that rely on it for their living.

Do you quit to find something else, or stick around waiting for the section 189 notice or the closure announcement.

But the driverless future and retail being dominated by online has been predicted for a while. The reality is that cars, even the smartest ones are about 95% autonomous and so not completely safe and few will accept a 5% chance that your car will be the thing to kill you even if that chance is still lower than if you were driving yourself.

In the same way, the excess of shopping malls will decline, but they will not disappear, malls and high streets are more than just a place to buy things. It is just as likely that online stores will make the real world shopping experience more leisurely and relaxing than a mad dash with trolley in hand trying to avoid the queues and the sold out signs.

The world is changing just as it always has, the challenges are real and the solutions are not easy, but the odds of working to give more people a four day week is a good start to finding a better balance between what we want and what we need, what can be sustained and how we can find more opportunity for others to join the workforce and be productive and engaged.

But getting there may be just as difficult as that 100% safe autonomous vehicle.




23 June 2021 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

Loss of smell is a common part of Covid-19, smell might help us fight it too

9 June 2021 7:15 PM

Dogs, bees and AI may help us find more infections faster than current testing

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pie in the sky - have we reached peak skyscraper?

2 June 2021 7:15 PM

They are icons on the landscape but very expensive and maybe no longer practical

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Metaverse - a potential future internet

26 May 2021 7:15 PM

Combine high speed internet with powerful hardware and software to build a virtual world to rival the real one, welcome to the Metaverse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cybercrime - no longer a virtual reality

19 May 2021 7:15 PM

The risk of your business getting hacked is rising

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three letters that are impacting the world of investments - ESG

12 May 2021 7:15 PM

You may not think capitalism would place an emphasis on the environment or people, but this form of it does

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Epic Games wants to take a bite out of Apple

5 May 2021 7:15 PM

It is not just a court case that could become a problem for Apple.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have we reached Peak Petrol?

28 April 2021 7:15 PM

It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are running short of the most manufactured item in history

14 April 2021 7:15 PM

Metal-Oxide semiconductor transistors are arguably the most manufactured artefact in human history and there is a global shortage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming

7 April 2021 7:15 PM

First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat shows

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Big ships solve problems but can create new ones

31 March 2021 7:15 PM

The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DECUPLETS: Gauteng govt takes action against Piet Rampedi, Independent Group

Local

ECDs seek inclusion in teacher vaccination rollout: 'This is discrimination'

Local

Covid-19 cluster outbreak in Roshnee area pushing number of closed schools to 33

Local

EWN Highlights

Southern African bloc to send troops to insurgency-hit Mozambique: official

23 June 2021 7:45 PM

SANDF members accused of cross-border smuggling to remain in custody

23 June 2021 7:08 PM

Decuplet drama: Gauteng govt to take legal action vs Rampedi, Independent Media

23 June 2021 6:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA