COVID-19: South Africa records 17,493 new cases, majority in Gauteng with 10,806
South Africa has recorded 17,493 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,861,085.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said the majority of new cases were in Gauteng, which accounts for 62% of infections, followed by the Western Cape with 10%.
Unfortunately, 166 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 59,258 since the beginning of the pandemic.
On the recovery front, 1,671,391 people have recuperated so far placing the recovery rate at 89,8%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 2,312,873 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
23 June 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa. The cumulative number of cases is 1 861 065 and number of new cases is 17 493 . Daily deaths are 166 and cumulative number of deaths is 59 258. Recovery rate is 89,8%.https://t.co/8eEQHqWNJd— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 23, 2021
