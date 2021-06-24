Transnet CEO: 30% plus of our operations weekly are disrupted by cable theft
Transnet’s group CEO, Portia Derby tells Bongani Bingwa that the Northern Cape is underexplored and there are a lot of resources in that province.
She says the province has a lot of potential that could be of value to the economy and the people of the Northern Cape.
The inaugural Northern Cape Mining Investment Lekgotla will start today where Nascence Advisory and Research has partnered with the Department of Mineral Resources and Transnet.
The Lekgotla will focus on economic reconstruction dialogues to drive economic reconstruction and recovery.
The biggest constraints that the northern part of the country has had is exit routes if you are going to be exporting. We think there is massive potential there.Portia Derby, Group CEO - Transnet
Derby says cable theft and dismantled rail is affecting their operations.
On any given week, 30% plus of our operations are disrupted by cable theft and for cable theft to disrupt you you don't need a hundred kilometres to be stolen, you just need a few metres to be stolen and the train can't move.Portia Derby, Group CEO - Transnet
They may steal the overhead cables, they are also stealing the cables that go to the signalling system, for the rail system, is probably the most important piece of infrastructure for efficiency and safety.Portia Derby, Group CEO - Transnet
Listen to the full interview below:
