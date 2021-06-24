Transnet CEO: 30% plus of our operations weekly are disrupted by cable theft

Today at 12:15 Sahpra is testing the efficacy of the Sinopharm "vaccine". The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

125 125

Today at 12:23 Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the environment finalises decision on karpowership environmental impact assessments applications. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Albie Modise - Spokesperson at Department of Environmental Affairs

125 125

Today at 12:27 Dip in Live: Gauteng provincial command council gives update on covid-19 in the province. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 12:37 Police Minister, General Bheki Cele receives a briefing from Western Cape Police following the killing of 8 people in Gugulethu. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:45 The City of Johannesburg unpacks the 2021/22 approved tariffs, which will come into effect on 1 July. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:52 Mandy's book of the week: The Profiler Diaries: From the Case Files of a Police Psychologist Book by Gerard Labuschagne The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr Gérard Labuschagne - Forensic and Investigative Psychology at ...

125 125

Today at 12:56 Mandy's book of the week: The Profiler Diaries: From the Case Files of a Police Psychologist Book by Gerard Labuschagne The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr Gérard Labuschagne - Forensic and Investigative Psychology at ...

125 125

Today at 13:35 Mental Health Check-In: Understanding the mental health building blocks during winter The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Shai Friedland

125 125

Today at 13:41 #LeanOnMe campaign - raising awareness and educating communities about codeine abuse amongst the youth The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

David Bayever - Substance Abuse Expert

125 125

Today at 14:05 Knowler Knows: Cancellation on events during level 3 The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Magauta Mphahlele

125 125

Today at 14:35 Knowler Knows: Cancellation on events during level 3......continues The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Magauta Mphahlele

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125

Today at 18:50 ZOOM Side Hustle - Side Hussle The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

125 125

Today at 19:08 SA visitor management startup WizzPass acquired by FM:Systems The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ulrich Stark - Co-Founder at WizzPass

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125