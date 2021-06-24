'Unfortunately Hate Crimes Bill is going to help more with recording hate crime'
Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery tells Bongani Bingwa that the demand for the Hate Crimes Bill to be passed is misplaced and that it would not make a huge difference.
Jeffery says the government is extremely concerned about the increase in hate crimes.
He adds that it is important to investigate why attacks on the LGBTQI+ community are increasing.
Unfortunately, the bill is going to help more with recording hate crimes. Unfortunately in frustration people are latching onto it as the solution, the magic switch which unfortunately is not.John Jeffery, Deputy Minister - Justice and Constitutional Development
The missing link is the attitude of people, if people didn't commit crimes we wouldn't need so many criminal courts or we wouldn't need any criminal courts.John Jeffery, Deputy Minister - Justice and Constitutional Development
On these cases of attacks on people because of their sexual orientation and identity, it's people doing because of problematic attitudes. What we need to be understanding is why these crimes sort of happening now, there has been a spate of them. The situation is troubling and of great concern.John Jeffery, Deputy Minister - Justice and Constitutional Development
