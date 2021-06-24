Baragwanath Hospital investigating (a second) case of oxygen tampering
The CEO of Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital Dr Nkele Lesia says they have increased security in the oxygen control room after someone tampered with the machines on Tuesday.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Lesia says this incident did not affect patients as there was still oxygen available..
On Tuesday in the afternoon, one of our facility managers received an SMS alert from a company remotely monitoring our bulk supply of oxygen. What happened is that the pressure in one of the big tanks in the energy centre suddenly dropped from 250 to zero within a short period of time.Dr Nkele Lesia, CEO - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
There are four tanks that are connected, the technician found out that the balancing valve which should always remain open to balance the system was actually closed. He also discovered that there was a valve that was leaking.Dr Nkele Lesia, CEO - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
BREAKING :CEO at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital tells me on #TheCMShow that someone tempered with oxygen supply at the hospital on Tuesday.There are 4 oxygen tanks connected,1 valve which must always remain open was deliberately closed.A case has been opened.What’s the motive?— Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) June 24, 2021
Lesia says they are concerned because where energy centre is a restricted area.
When this happened we discovered that the area was left open. We are busy doing our own internal investigations because this is not normal. We are also concerned because on May 10 a similar thing happened.Dr Nkele Lesia, CEO - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
We went to open a case at the Diepkloof police station but we were informed that we need to have a suspect in mind before they can do anything.Dr Nkele Lesia, CEO - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Louise McAuliffe/EWN
