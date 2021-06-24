Baragwanath Hospital investigating (a second) case of oxygen tampering

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Weiner 2020 November Mandy Weiner 2020 November
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:15
Sahpra is testing the efficacy of the Sinopharm "vaccine".
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 12:23
Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the environment finalises decision on karpowership environmental impact assessments applications.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Albie Modise - Spokesperson at Department of Environmental Affairs
Today at 12:27
Dip in Live: Gauteng provincial command council gives update on covid-19 in the province.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:37
Police Minister, General Bheki Cele receives a briefing from Western Cape Police following the killing of 8 people in Gugulethu.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
The City of Johannesburg unpacks the 2021/22 approved tariffs, which will come into effect on 1 July.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: The Profiler Diaries: From the Case Files of a Police Psychologist Book by Gerard Labuschagne
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Gérard Labuschagne - Forensic and Investigative Psychology at ...
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: The Profiler Diaries: From the Case Files of a Police Psychologist Book by Gerard Labuschagne
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Gérard Labuschagne - Forensic and Investigative Psychology at ...
Today at 13:35
Mental Health Check-In: Understanding the mental health building blocks during winter
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Shai Friedland
Today at 13:41
#LeanOnMe campaign - raising awareness and educating communities about codeine abuse amongst the youth
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
David Bayever - Substance Abuse Expert
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows: Cancellation on events during level 3
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Magauta Mphahlele
Today at 14:35
Knowler Knows: Cancellation on events during level 3......continues
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Magauta Mphahlele
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle - Side Hussle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
SA visitor management startup WizzPass acquired by FM:Systems
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ulrich Stark - Co-Founder at WizzPass
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Baragwanath Hospital investigating (a second) case of oxygen tampering Clement Manyathela speaks to CEO of Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital Dr Nkele Lesia who says the incident happened on Tuesday. 24 June 2021 10:50 AM
'Unfortunately Hate Crimes Bill is going to help more with recording hate crime' Bongani Bingwa speaks to Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery about the delay with the Hate Crimes Bill. 24 June 2021 10:07 AM
Transnet CEO: 30% plus of our operations weekly are disrupted by cable theft Bongani Bingwa speaks to Transnet group CEO Portia Derby about the inaugural Northern Cape Mining Investment Lekgotla. 24 June 2021 8:30 AM
View all Local
I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligen... 23 June 2021 3:35 PM
R22 mn in Digital Vibes accounts frozen after SIU granted preservation order The firm, which has links to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, is at the centre of a COVID-19 media campaign contract awarded by the N... 23 June 2021 1:51 PM
'White privilege on steroids' as DA defends all-white SA campaign managers list The Democratic Alliance has defended its campaign managers list and the lack of diversity, claiming they are experienced and were... 23 June 2021 11:33 AM
View all Politics
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
What happened to the 4 day week? It looks like only some will get to enjoy it 23 June 2021 7:15 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all Business
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But… The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale. 21 June 2021 7:02 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
National Arts Festival to host online & intimate live events to excite audiences Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO, tells John Perlman what attendees can expect at the countrywide programme. 17 June 2021 6:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geof... 22 June 2021 2:34 PM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's releases single 'Here I Am' from Aretha Franklin biopic Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
View all Africa
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University). 21 June 2021 8:14 PM
View all Opinion
Baragwanath Hospital investigating (a second) case of oxygen tampering

24 June 2021 10:50 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Police
Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital
criminal case
oxygen

Clement Manyathela speaks to CEO of Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital Dr Nkele Lesia who says the incident happened on Tuesday.

The CEO of Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital Dr Nkele Lesia says they have increased security in the oxygen control room after someone tampered with the machines on Tuesday.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Lesia says this incident did not affect patients as there was still oxygen available..

On Tuesday in the afternoon, one of our facility managers received an SMS alert from a company remotely monitoring our bulk supply of oxygen. What happened is that the pressure in one of the big tanks in the energy centre suddenly dropped from 250 to zero within a short period of time.

Dr Nkele Lesia, CEO - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

There are four tanks that are connected, the technician found out that the balancing valve which should always remain open to balance the system was actually closed. He also discovered that there was a valve that was leaking.

Dr Nkele Lesia, CEO - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Lesia says they are concerned because where energy centre is a restricted area.

When this happened we discovered that the area was left open. We are busy doing our own internal investigations because this is not normal. We are also concerned because on May 10 a similar thing happened.

Dr Nkele Lesia, CEO - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

We went to open a case at the Diepkloof police station but we were informed that we need to have a suspect in mind before they can do anything.

Dr Nkele Lesia, CEO - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Listen to the full interview below:




24 June 2021 10:50 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Police
Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital
criminal case
oxygen

'Unfortunately Hate Crimes Bill is going to help more with recording hate crime'

24 June 2021 10:07 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery about the delay with the Hate Crimes Bill.

Transnet CEO: 30% plus of our operations weekly are disrupted by cable theft

24 June 2021 8:30 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Transnet group CEO Portia Derby about the inaugural Northern Cape Mining Investment Lekgotla.

COVID-19: South Africa records 17,493 new cases, majority in Gauteng with 10,806

24 June 2021 6:31 AM

The Health Department says 2,312,873 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers

23 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey.

Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising

23 June 2021 6:43 PM

'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show.

DECUPLETS: Gauteng govt takes action against Piet Rampedi, Independent Group

23 June 2021 6:06 PM

According to a statement released by the Gauteng provincial government, this follows the publication of the decuplets story and that doctors have confirmed that Gosiame Sithole did not give birth in recent times.

I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry

23 June 2021 3:35 PM

Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligence Centre Act amendments because the Guptas didn’t want them.

R22 mn in Digital Vibes accounts frozen after SIU granted preservation order

23 June 2021 1:51 PM

The firm, which has links to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, is at the centre of a COVID-19 media campaign contract awarded by the National Health of Department.

Covid-19 cluster outbreak in Roshnee area pushing number of closed schools to 33

23 June 2021 1:44 PM

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi gives an update on the vaccine rollout for educators in the province.

ECDs seek inclusion in teacher vaccination rollout: 'This is discrimination'

23 June 2021 12:38 PM

Jennifer McQuillan, Gauteng spokesperson for C-19 People’s Coalition’s ECD Work Stream says they have been ignored by the government and there is always a case about transmission.

COVID vaccine jabs for citizens between 50 & 59 to start next week - Makhura

24 June 2021 11:35 AM

April's Table Mountain fire did not start naturally, investigation finds

24 June 2021 11:01 AM

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital probing oxygen supply tampering incident

24 June 2021 10:38 AM

