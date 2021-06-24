COVID vaccine jabs for citizens between 50 & 59 to start next week - Makhura





JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has announced that vaccinations will soon open to those between the ages of 50 and 59.

"Next week we are going to start with those in the age category of 50 to 59-years old. As we do these other categories, we're also going to be moving to those in their 40s," the premier said.

Speaking during his budget vote, he announced that the process would start next week.

So far, only over 60s have been eligible for vaccinations but as the nation's economic hub struggles with a fierce third wave, the need to increase vaccine penetration has become all the more pressing.

Teachers and educators were currently also being vaccinated in a special nationwide drive and law enforcement officers were next in line.

"From the 1st of July, we will open vaccinations for law enforcement officers, who have been at the forefront and they've been bearing the brunt of this pandemic," Makhura said.

