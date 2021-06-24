WATCH LIVE: Gauteng Provincial Command Council gives update on COVID response

Today at 17:20 Hiring of more nurses to help curb the covid 19 cases Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Stephan Meyer - COO of immploy medical recruitment

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 5/4 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:09 How AfriCrypt allegedly defrauded investors about R54bn in bitcoins The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Brandon Topham - Divisional Executive for Investigations and Enforcement at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

Darren Hanekom - Founder at Hanekom Attorneys

Today at 18:15 Department of Enviroment sinks applications for powerships The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Susan Comrie - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 18:39 Discovery Health crunches the numbers on the costs for treating Covid-19 in South Africa The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Ryan Noach - Chief Executive at Discovery Health

Today at 18:50 ZOOM Side Hustle - Consistency The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

Today at 19:08 SA visitor management startup WizzPass acquired by FM:Systems The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ulrich Stark - Co-Founder at WizzPass

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus: The value in gaining experience The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

