702 nominated for South African Radio Awards commercial station of the year
Radio 702, the largest talk radio station in the country, has received more than 10 nominations for the 2021 South African Radio Awards.
In addition to being nominated as a finalist for the South African Radio Awards commercial station of the year, more than 10 of its shows are in the running for top prizes.
The station underwent a significant station refresh in 2020.
702 Station manager Thabisile Mbete says: "2020 was a tough year for the station. We implemented a large number of changes which were informed by an in-depth 702 listener study. We appreciate this industry acknowledgment. I think it shows that our peers view the refreshed 702 and our new #WalkTheTalk philosophy as positive, and results from rolling listener studies show that our listeners agree."
