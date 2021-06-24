SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin
South African investors are extremely worried after a crypto disappearing act reportedly perpetrated by local platform Africrypt.
The company was formed in 2019 by the Cajee brothers, Ameer and Raees.
Moneyweb cites an analysis by Hanekom Attorneys which shows that around R54 billion ($3.6 billion) was swiped out of multiple wallets controlled by directors of the company "in a matter of hours".
The alleged Africrypt scam would be one of the biggest crypto heists the world has yet seen.
Hanekom Attorneys is representing a consortium of people who invested in what they thought was a bona fide crypto currency platform.
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from company founder Darren Hanekom.
The platform was marketed as a way to connect banks, payment providers and digital asset exchanges with a view of making transfers seamless.Darren Hanekom, Founder - Hanekom Attorneys
This is a smaller consortium of people... so the investment pool is a lot larger... per person at least R1 million.Darren Hanekom, Founder - Hanekom Attorneys
Payments and deposits were made largely with a view of having returns in excess of 10% received per month.Darren Hanekom, Founder - Hanekom Attorneys
In this case it's not just Bitcoin - the innovation in technology also allows swaps to occur from Bitcoin to Etherium, from Etherium to others...Darren Hanekom, Founder - Hanekom Attorneys
The beautiful thing about blockchain is that it doesn't disappear, it's just in another place and no longer in the control of our clients.Darren Hanekom, Founder - Hanekom Attorneys
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has released a statement saying it is continuing to investigate related complaints.
RELATED: Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA
The Authority says it needs to establish whether a financial product or service was offered to the public, which would have required Africrypt to be registered.
At this stage the FSCA has discovered only evidence of crypto asset transactions, which it cannot act on because crypto assets are currently not regulated in South Africa.
[Media Release]— FSCA (@FSCA_ZA) June 24, 2021
FSCA statement on recent concerns regarding investments made by the public in Africrypt (Pty) Ltd: https://t.co/NiaYOOFLW6
Bruce Whitfield interviews Brandon Topham, the FSCA's Divisional Executive for Investigations and Enforcement.
We've been trying to find the basis on which we could get involved. Fortunately, the case was put into provisional liquidation into the other day, so it took a bit of the urgency away.Brandon Topham, Divisional Executive: Investigations and Enforcement - FSCA
We've found... that there were contacts with a company in Hong Kong.Brandon Topham, Divisional Executive: Investigations and Enforcement - FSCA
Based on the returns that were promised... I'm confident it must have been a Ponzi because no legitimate operation would give you that type of return.Brandon Topham, Divisional Executive: Investigations and Enforcement - FSCA
As you know we are working on making it [crypto assets] a financial product to get some regulation...Brandon Topham, Divisional Executive: Investigations and Enforcement - FSCA
For more detail on the investigation into Africrypt, listen to the interviews below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/artmagination/artmagination1902/artmagination190200067/117098419-cracked-bitcoin-coin-on-south-african-flag-bad-bitcoin-condition-in-south-africa-concept-3d-renderin.jpg
More from Business
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO
The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.Read More
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems.Read More
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?
The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views between different departmentsRead More
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers
Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey.Read More
What happened to the 4 day week?
It looks like only some will get to enjoy itRead More
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money
Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management.Read More
Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising
'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show.Read More
Feeling the pinch: Can we expect some relief from high transport & food prices?
Stats SA says that rising fuel prices contributed to increasing costs such as food in the transport sector.Read More
I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry
Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligence Centre Act amendments because the Guptas didn’t want them.Read More
More from World
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems.Read More
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers
Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey.Read More
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare
It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in Baltimore.Read More
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers
Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.Read More
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment
Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment.Read More
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?
Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.Read More
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield
The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh.Read More
More from Local
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO
The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.Read More
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?
The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views between different departmentsRead More
EXPLAINER: City of Johanesburg tariffs for 2021-2022
The tariffs are reviewed annually and always aligned with a new budget review or proposal.Read More
'We are ready for whatever': Police to be deployed to EFF Sahpra march
Julius Malema called on supporters to disregard COVID-19 regulations at this week's planned march, which prohibit large gatherings such as marches, all while Gauteng is being crippled with the third wave of coronavirus infections, with hospitals battling to save lives.Read More
Safety, quality and efficacy paramount in Sahpra's processes to approve vaccines
The normal process for the evaluation of a vaccine necessitates that all the required information regarding product safety, efficacy and quality be provided at the time of submission. The EFF says the Sputnik vaccine was proven to be very effective for the variant that was found in SA.Read More
Govt rejects Karpowership environmental permits application
Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Environmental Affairs spokesperson Albie Modise about why the rejected the application.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Gauteng Provincial Command Council gives update on COVID response
The Gauteng Provincial Command Council is giving an update on its response to the pandemic.Read More
COVID vaccine jabs for citizens between 50 & 59 to start next week - Makhura
So far, only over 60s have been eligible for vaccinations but as the nation's economic hub struggles with a fierce third wave, the need to increase vaccine penetration has become all the more pressing.Read More
Baragwanath Hospital investigating (a second) case of oxygen tampering
Clement Manyathela speaks to CEO of Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital Dr Nkele Lesia who says the incident happened on Tuesday.Read More