Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?
The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has refused environmental approvals for Turkey's Karpowership to go ahead with three gas-to-power projects in South Africa.
Environmental groups had strongly objected to the proposal to buy emergency electricity from floating gas-fired powerships.
The projects were earmarked for the ports of Saldanha Bay, Richards Bay and Ngqura.
RELATED STORIES:
'Creecy has final say on Karpowership deal after enviro assessors give go-ahead'
Karpowerships: 'Almost as if there are powerful friends giving a helping hand'
The Department of the Environment reached its decision after considering "all relevant information presented as part of the environmental impact assessment process".
"The applications came as a response to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s [DMRE] requests for emergency power supply interventions linked to the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Procurement Program.
Does this mean battle lines are being drawn between this Department and the DMRE?
Bruce Whitfield interviews investigative journo Susan Comrie from the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.
Normally when you have the DRME coming up against the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment we've got a pretty good idea who normally wins that battle.Susan Comrie, Journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
In this case, although Karpowerships were granted this preferred bidder status for the tender in March, they still had to get environmental permits. What the Department has effectively said is: We just don't feel comfortable that these projects are going to be sustainable and not cause massive harm to the environment.Susan Comrie, Journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Does this mean the Karpowership deal is dead in the water?
Comrie feels that's the case, although she notes that there is the option of an appeal.
They'd have to appeal internally using the Department's internal appeal mechanism and I just don't see them being able to get that right before the deadline for when they have to reach financial codes... at the end of July.Susan Comrie, Journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Crucially, when they were awarded this preferred bidder status, they didn't have environmental permits in place. They were gambling they could get them done in time and it seems like the Department has said 'no'.Susan Comrie, Journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Listen to Comrie's take on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?
Source : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MV_Karadeniz_Powership_Do%C4%9Fan_Bey#/media/File:Dogan_Bey.JPG
More from Business
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO
The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.Read More
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems.Read More
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin
The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist.Read More
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers
Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey.Read More
What happened to the 4 day week?
It looks like only some will get to enjoy itRead More
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money
Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management.Read More
Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising
'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show.Read More
Feeling the pinch: Can we expect some relief from high transport & food prices?
Stats SA says that rising fuel prices contributed to increasing costs such as food in the transport sector.Read More
I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry
Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligence Centre Act amendments because the Guptas didn’t want them.Read More
More from Local
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO
The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.Read More
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin
The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist.Read More
EXPLAINER: City of Johanesburg tariffs for 2021-2022
The tariffs are reviewed annually and always aligned with a new budget review or proposal.Read More
'We are ready for whatever': Police to be deployed to EFF Sahpra march
Julius Malema called on supporters to disregard COVID-19 regulations at this week's planned march, which prohibit large gatherings such as marches, all while Gauteng is being crippled with the third wave of coronavirus infections, with hospitals battling to save lives.Read More
Safety, quality and efficacy paramount in Sahpra's processes to approve vaccines
The normal process for the evaluation of a vaccine necessitates that all the required information regarding product safety, efficacy and quality be provided at the time of submission. The EFF says the Sputnik vaccine was proven to be very effective for the variant that was found in SA.Read More
Govt rejects Karpowership environmental permits application
Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Environmental Affairs spokesperson Albie Modise about why the rejected the application.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Gauteng Provincial Command Council gives update on COVID response
The Gauteng Provincial Command Council is giving an update on its response to the pandemic.Read More
COVID vaccine jabs for citizens between 50 & 59 to start next week - Makhura
So far, only over 60s have been eligible for vaccinations but as the nation's economic hub struggles with a fierce third wave, the need to increase vaccine penetration has become all the more pressing.Read More
Baragwanath Hospital investigating (a second) case of oxygen tampering
Clement Manyathela speaks to CEO of Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital Dr Nkele Lesia who says the incident happened on Tuesday.Read More
More from Opinion
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO
The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.Read More
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money
Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management.Read More
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet
The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena.Read More
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University).Read More
Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep".Read More
We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.Read More
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.Read More
Retail confidence at 6-year high, as consumers start shopping again
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews BER economist Tshepo Moloi.Read More
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost
Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump.Read More
More from Politics
I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry
Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligence Centre Act amendments because the Guptas didn’t want them.Read More
R22 mn in Digital Vibes accounts frozen after SIU granted preservation order
The firm, which has links to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, is at the centre of a COVID-19 media campaign contract awarded by the National Health of Department.Read More
'White privilege on steroids' as DA defends all-white SA campaign managers list
The Democratic Alliance has defended its campaign managers list and the lack of diversity, claiming they are experienced and were appointed on merit as well as that it's still the most diverse party in the country.Read More
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet
The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena.Read More
'People concerned about ANC positions': Why violence at branch meetings rising
Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia explains to John Perlman what happened at a recent African National Congress branch general meeting in Limpopo.Read More
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform'
The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges.Read More
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power
'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday.Read More
EFF's lockdown remarks: 'A case must be opened against Malema for incitement'
Julius Malema slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa and the slow pace of the rollout, calling for government to incorporate the Russian Sputnik and Chinese Sinovac vaccines along with the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines already being administered in South Africa.Read More
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship"
Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp).Read More