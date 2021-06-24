Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Govt rejects Karpowership environmental permits application Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Environmental Affairs spokesperson Albie Modise about why the rejected the application. 24 June 2021 1:27 PM
WATCH LIVE: Gauteng Provincial Command Council gives update on COVID response The Gauteng Provincial Command Council is giving an update on its response to the pandemic. 24 June 2021 12:59 PM
View all Local
I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligen... 23 June 2021 3:35 PM
R22 mn in Digital Vibes accounts frozen after SIU granted preservation order The firm, which has links to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, is at the centre of a COVID-19 media campaign contract awarded by the N... 23 June 2021 1:51 PM
'White privilege on steroids' as DA defends all-white SA campaign managers list The Democratic Alliance has defended its campaign managers list and the lack of diversity, claiming they are experienced and were... 23 June 2021 11:33 AM
View all Politics
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
What happened to the 4 day week? It looks like only some will get to enjoy it 23 June 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
'It is a gift that I believe I was given': Robert Marawa on being a broadcaster Robert Marawa says he's more than comfortable being in the industry he's been in for over two decades, adding that he's been offer... 24 June 2021 1:34 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But… The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale. 21 June 2021 7:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geof... 22 June 2021 2:34 PM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's releases single 'Here I Am' from Aretha Franklin biopic Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
View all Africa
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views between different departments 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?

24 June 2021 7:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
The Money Show
Barbara Creecy
Bruce Whitfield
Electricity supply
Environmental impact assessment
amaBhungane
SUSAN COMRIE
power generation
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
environmental impact
Karpowership
Karpowership SA
Powerships
emergency electricity
Department of Forestry Fisheries and the Environment
DMRE

The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views between different departments

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has refused environmental approvals for Turkey's Karpowership to go ahead with three gas-to-power projects in South Africa.

Environmental groups had strongly objected to the proposal to buy emergency electricity from floating gas-fired powerships.

The projects were earmarked for the ports of Saldanha Bay, Richards Bay and Ngqura.

RELATED STORIES:

'Creecy has final say on Karpowership deal after enviro assessors give go-ahead'

Karpowerships: 'Almost as if there are powerful friends giving a helping hand'

Image courtesy of Sumbebekos (Wikimedia Commons).

The Department of the Environment reached its decision after considering "all relevant information presented as part of the environmental impact assessment process".

"The applications came as a response to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s [DMRE] requests for emergency power supply interventions linked to the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Procurement Program.

Does this mean battle lines are being drawn between this Department and the DMRE?

Bruce Whitfield interviews investigative journo Susan Comrie from the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Normally when you have the DRME coming up against the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment we've got a pretty good idea who normally wins that battle.

Susan Comrie, Journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

In this case, although Karpowerships were granted this preferred bidder status for the tender in March, they still had to get environmental permits. What the Department has effectively said is: We just don't feel comfortable that these projects are going to be sustainable and not cause massive harm to the environment.

Susan Comrie, Journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Does this mean the Karpowership deal is dead in the water?

Comrie feels that's the case, although she notes that there is the option of an appeal.

They'd have to appeal internally using the Department's internal appeal mechanism and I just don't see them being able to get that right before the deadline for when they have to reach financial codes... at the end of July.

Susan Comrie, Journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Crucially, when they were awarded this preferred bidder status, they didn't have environmental permits in place. They were gambling they could get them done in time and it seems like the Department has said 'no'.

Susan Comrie, Journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Listen to Comrie's take on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?




24 June 2021 7:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
The Money Show
Barbara Creecy
Bruce Whitfield
Electricity supply
Environmental impact assessment
amaBhungane
SUSAN COMRIE
power generation
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
environmental impact
Karpowership
Karpowership SA
Powerships
emergency electricity
Department of Forestry Fisheries and the Environment
DMRE

More from Business

'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO

24 June 2021 9:01 PM

The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company

24 June 2021 8:25 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin

24 June 2021 6:54 PM

The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers

23 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happened to the 4 day week?

23 June 2021 7:15 PM

It looks like only some will get to enjoy it

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money

23 June 2021 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising

23 June 2021 6:43 PM

'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Feeling the pinch: Can we expect some relief from high transport & food prices?

23 June 2021 4:25 PM

Stats SA says that rising fuel prices contributed to increasing costs such as food in the transport sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry

23 June 2021 3:35 PM

Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligence Centre Act amendments because the Guptas didn’t want them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank

22 June 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO

24 June 2021 9:01 PM

The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin

24 June 2021 6:54 PM

The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EXPLAINER: City of Johanesburg tariffs for 2021-2022

24 June 2021 6:38 PM

The tariffs are reviewed annually and always aligned with a new budget review or proposal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We are ready for whatever': Police to be deployed to EFF Sahpra march

24 June 2021 5:59 PM

Julius Malema called on supporters to disregard COVID-19 regulations at this week's planned march, which prohibit large gatherings such as marches, all while Gauteng is being crippled with the third wave of coronavirus infections, with hospitals battling to save lives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Safety, quality and efficacy paramount in Sahpra's processes to approve vaccines

24 June 2021 5:58 PM

The normal process for the evaluation of a vaccine necessitates that all the required information regarding product safety, efficacy and quality be provided at the time of submission. The EFF says the Sputnik vaccine was proven to be very effective for the variant that was found in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt rejects Karpowership environmental permits application

24 June 2021 1:27 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Environmental Affairs spokesperson Albie Modise about why the rejected the application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: Gauteng Provincial Command Council gives update on COVID response

24 June 2021 12:59 PM

The Gauteng Provincial Command Council is giving an update on its response to the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID vaccine jabs for citizens between 50 & 59 to start next week - Makhura

24 June 2021 11:35 AM

So far, only over 60s have been eligible for vaccinations but as the nation's economic hub struggles with a fierce third wave, the need to increase vaccine penetration has become all the more pressing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baragwanath Hospital investigating (a second) case of oxygen tampering

24 June 2021 10:50 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to CEO of Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital Dr Nkele Lesia who says the incident happened on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Unfortunately Hate Crimes Bill is going to help more with recording hate crime'

24 June 2021 10:07 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery about the delay with the Hate Crimes Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO

24 June 2021 9:01 PM

The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money

23 June 2021 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet

22 June 2021 6:39 PM

The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me'

21 June 2021 8:14 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it

21 June 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO

21 June 2021 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…

21 June 2021 7:02 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retail confidence at 6-year high, as consumers start shopping again

21 June 2021 6:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews BER economist Tshepo Moloi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost

17 June 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform'

17 June 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry

23 June 2021 3:35 PM

Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligence Centre Act amendments because the Guptas didn’t want them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R22 mn in Digital Vibes accounts frozen after SIU granted preservation order

23 June 2021 1:51 PM

The firm, which has links to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, is at the centre of a COVID-19 media campaign contract awarded by the National Health of Department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'White privilege on steroids' as DA defends all-white SA campaign managers list

23 June 2021 11:33 AM

The Democratic Alliance has defended its campaign managers list and the lack of diversity, claiming they are experienced and were appointed on merit as well as that it's still the most diverse party in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet

22 June 2021 6:39 PM

The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'People concerned about ANC positions': Why violence at branch meetings rising

21 June 2021 4:35 PM

Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia explains to John Perlman what happened at a recent African National Congress branch general meeting in Limpopo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform'

17 June 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power

17 June 2021 6:45 PM

'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF's lockdown remarks: 'A case must be opened against Malema for incitement'

17 June 2021 11:38 AM

Julius Malema slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa and the slow pace of the rollout, calling for government to incorporate the Russian Sputnik and Chinese Sinovac vaccines along with the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines already being administered in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship"

16 June 2021 7:49 PM

Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!'

16 June 2021 6:50 PM

Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We are ready for whatever': Police to be deployed to EFF Sahpra march

Local

Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?

Business Local Opinion Politics

Safety, quality and efficacy paramount in Sahpra's processes to approve vaccines

Local

EWN Highlights

SAHRC sees a resurgence in mob attacks around Gauteng

24 June 2021 8:13 PM

COVID can infect brain cells: study

24 June 2021 7:31 PM

City of Joburg: This is why we have to increase rates for consumers

24 June 2021 6:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA