Safety, quality and efficacy paramount in Sahpra's processes to approve vaccines





Will Russia's Sputnik and China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines be added to the list of vaccines currently being administered across South Africa?

Only the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) can give the greenlight for that to happen.

Sahpra as an independent health products regulatory authority focuses on the three pillars of quality, safety and efficacy.

These core elements of its mandate also apply to COVID-19 vaccines as well.

The normal process for the evaluation of a vaccine, necessitates that all the required information regarding product safety, efficacy and quality be provided at the time of submission.

In other words, all the clinical trial data for safety and efficacy from phase one to three should be provided together with manufacturing information of the product quality.

The assessment is then conducted considering all information provided.

In an effort to respond to the pandemic, Sahapra introduced another mechanism to facilitate the review of COVID-19 applications, which is the rolling review process.

John Perlman speaks to Sahpra CEO, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela about this.

Matters that we continue to review do speak to these elements of safety, quality and efficacy. Specifically, with efficacy for us in South Africa, we have to focus on the efficacy of a vaccine against the prevalent variant of concern which is the Beta variant. Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela, Sahpra CEO

She says while they have expedited the process, she says they have not compromised on the criteria for approving the vaccine.

Listen to the full interview below...

The Economic Freedom Fighters, which is calling for the two vaccines to be speedily approved, insist that the vaccines are suitable for use in South Africa.

The WHO has already declared that the Sputnik and Sinovac... the Sputnik vaccine was proven to be very effective for the variant that was found in South Africa. Veronica Mente, EFF National Chairperson

Listen to the full interview below...