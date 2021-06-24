Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
EXPLAINER: City of Johanesburg tariffs for 2021-2022 The tariffs are reviewed annually and always aligned with a new budget review or proposal. 24 June 2021 6:38 PM
'We are ready for whatever': Police to be deployed to EFF Sahpra march Julius Malema called on supporters to disregard COVID-19 regulations at this week's planned march, which prohibit large gatherings... 24 June 2021 5:59 PM
I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligen... 23 June 2021 3:35 PM
R22 mn in Digital Vibes accounts frozen after SIU granted preservation order The firm, which has links to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, is at the centre of a COVID-19 media campaign contract awarded by the N... 23 June 2021 1:51 PM
'White privilege on steroids' as DA defends all-white SA campaign managers list The Democratic Alliance has defended its campaign managers list and the lack of diversity, claiming they are experienced and were... 23 June 2021 11:33 AM
What happened to the 4 day week? It looks like only some will get to enjoy it 23 June 2021 7:15 PM
Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising 'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show. 23 June 2021 6:43 PM
Feeling the pinch: Can we expect some relief from high transport & food prices? Stats SA says that rising fuel prices contributed to increasing costs such as food in the transport sector. 23 June 2021 4:25 PM
702 nominated for South African Radio Awards commercial station of the year The largest talk radio station in the country has received more than 10 nominations. Station manager Thabisile Mbete says: 'We app... 24 June 2021 2:06 PM
'It is a gift that I believe I was given': Robert Marawa on being a broadcaster Robert Marawa says he's more than comfortable being in the industry he's been in for over two decades, adding that he's been offer... 24 June 2021 1:34 PM
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But… The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale. 21 June 2021 7:02 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geof... 22 June 2021 2:34 PM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's releases single 'Here I Am' from Aretha Franklin biopic Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views between different departments 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
EXPLAINER: City of Johanesburg tariffs for 2021-2022

24 June 2021 6:38 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Eskom
Water
Pikitup
Electricity
Johannesburg Water
Rand Water
City of Johannesburg billing system crisis
refuse
tariffs
City of Joburg budget

The tariffs are reviewed annually and always aligned with a new budget review or proposal.



'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO

24 June 2021 9:01 PM

The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.

Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?

24 June 2021 7:49 PM

The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views between different departments

SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin

24 June 2021 6:54 PM

The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist.

'We are ready for whatever': Police to be deployed to EFF Sahpra march

24 June 2021 5:59 PM

Julius Malema called on supporters to disregard COVID-19 regulations at this week's planned march, which prohibit large gatherings such as marches, all while Gauteng is being crippled with the third wave of coronavirus infections, with hospitals battling to save lives.

Safety, quality and efficacy paramount in Sahpra's processes to approve vaccines

24 June 2021 5:58 PM

The normal process for the evaluation of a vaccine necessitates that all the required information regarding product safety, efficacy and quality be provided at the time of submission. The EFF says the Sputnik vaccine was proven to be very effective for the variant that was found in SA.

Govt rejects Karpowership environmental permits application

24 June 2021 1:27 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Environmental Affairs spokesperson Albie Modise about why the rejected the application.

WATCH LIVE: Gauteng Provincial Command Council gives update on COVID response

24 June 2021 12:59 PM

The Gauteng Provincial Command Council is giving an update on its response to the pandemic.

COVID vaccine jabs for citizens between 50 & 59 to start next week - Makhura

24 June 2021 11:35 AM

So far, only over 60s have been eligible for vaccinations but as the nation's economic hub struggles with a fierce third wave, the need to increase vaccine penetration has become all the more pressing.

Baragwanath Hospital investigating (a second) case of oxygen tampering

24 June 2021 10:50 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to CEO of Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital Dr Nkele Lesia who says the incident happened on Tuesday.

'Unfortunately Hate Crimes Bill is going to help more with recording hate crime'

24 June 2021 10:07 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery about the delay with the Hate Crimes Bill.

