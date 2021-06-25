COVID-19: South Africa records 16,078 new cases and 148 deaths





South Africa has recorded 16,078 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,877,143.

Unfortunately, 148 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 59,406 since the beginning of the pandemic.

On the recovery front, 1,675,827 people have recuperated so far placing the recovery rate at 89,3%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 2,550,248 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.