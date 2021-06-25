COVID-19: South Africa records 16,078 new cases and 148 deaths
South Africa has recorded 16,078 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,877,143.
Unfortunately, 148 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 59,406 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: South Africa records 13,575 new cases and 149 deaths
On the recovery front, 1,675,827 people have recuperated so far placing the recovery rate at 89,3%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 2,550,248 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
24 June 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA Cumulative number of cases is 2 877 143. Number of new cases is 16 078. Number of new deaths is 148 bringing the total to 59 406. Recovery rate is 89,3%. https://t.co/dulEHDT1lV— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 24, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/anyaivanova/anyaivanova2005/anyaivanova200500174/148128928-doctor-shows-rapid-laboratory-covid-19-test-for-detection-of-igm-and-igg-antibodies-to-novel-coronav.jpg
More from Local
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO
The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.Read More
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?
The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments.Read More
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin
The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist.Read More
EXPLAINER: City of Johanesburg tariffs for 2021-2022
The tariffs are reviewed annually and always aligned with a new budget review or proposal.Read More
'We are ready for whatever': Police to be deployed to EFF Sahpra march
Julius Malema called on supporters to disregard COVID-19 regulations at this week's planned march, which prohibit large gatherings such as marches, all while Gauteng is being crippled with the third wave of coronavirus infections, with hospitals battling to save lives.Read More
Safety, quality and efficacy paramount in Sahpra's processes to approve vaccines
The normal process for the evaluation of a vaccine necessitates that all the required information regarding product safety, efficacy and quality be provided at the time of submission. The EFF says the Sputnik vaccine was proven to be very effective for the variant that was found in SA.Read More
Govt rejects Karpowership environmental permits application
Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Environmental Affairs spokesperson Albie Modise about why the rejected the application.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Gauteng Provincial Command Council gives update on COVID response
The Gauteng Provincial Command Council is giving an update on its response to the pandemic.Read More
COVID vaccine jabs for citizens between 50 & 59 to start next week - Makhura
So far, only over 60s have been eligible for vaccinations but as the nation's economic hub struggles with a fierce third wave, the need to increase vaccine penetration has become all the more pressing.Read More