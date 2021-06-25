Hospitalisation due to Covid will increase in coming weeks, warns vaccinologist
Wits University Dean of the faculty of Health Sciences Professor Shabir Madhi says the number of hospitalisation due to Covid-19 is going to increase in the next two to three weeks.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Madhi says authorities knew there was going to be a resurgence but did not do proper planning.
In the last reporting cycle, Gauteng recorded over nine thousand positive cases.
In the next two to three weeks, we are going to see a surge in an already overwhelmed system. We are not short of beds, we are short of health care workers.Professor Shabir Madhi, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences - Wits University
At Helen Joseph's hospital patients are sitting literally in the emergency department on a chair for three days on oxygen before they are actually able to get a bed.Professor Shabir Madhi, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences - Wits University
Madhi says South Africa is in urgent need of vaccines but the march by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is not the way to go.
There is a lesson to be learned in South Africa that corruption and politics have not served us well when it comes to Covid-19. This is nothing but cheap politicking.Professor Shabir Madhi, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences - Wits University
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/icu_coma.html?oriSearch=teenage+boy+hospital+bed&sti=o7ces8eiz9m2dks4qo|&mediapopup=50696897
More from Local
I have evidence that she was pregnant - Piet Rampedi stands by decuplets story
The Pretoria News editor tells Clement Manyathela that he denies that he failed to do basic journalistic checks to verify that Gosiame Sithole was indeed pregnant.Read More
Ace Magashule accused of 'moving ground' every time he's in trouble
African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyer, Advocate Wim Trengrove, has accused the party’s suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule of 'moving ground' every time he was in trouble.Read More
We are ready to die for a cause that is going to save millions of people - EFF
Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Vuyani Pambo says they are not breaking the rules by protesting at Sahpra headquarters.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,078 new cases and 148 deaths
The Health Department says 2,550,248 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO
The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.Read More
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?
The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments.Read More
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin
The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist.Read More
EXPLAINER: City of Johanesburg tariffs for 2021-2022
The tariffs are reviewed annually and always aligned with a new budget review or proposal.Read More
'We are ready for whatever': Police to be deployed to EFF Sahpra march
Julius Malema called on supporters to disregard COVID-19 regulations at this week's planned march, which prohibit large gatherings such as marches, all while Gauteng is being crippled with the third wave of coronavirus infections, with hospitals battling to save lives.Read More
Safety, quality and efficacy paramount in Sahpra's processes to approve vaccines
The normal process for the evaluation of a vaccine necessitates that all the required information regarding product safety, efficacy and quality be provided at the time of submission. The EFF says the Sputnik vaccine was proven to be very effective for the variant that was found in SA.Read More