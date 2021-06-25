Hospitalisation due to Covid will increase in coming weeks, warns vaccinologist





Wits University Dean of the faculty of Health Sciences Professor Shabir Madhi says the number of hospitalisation due to Covid-19 is going to increase in the next two to three weeks.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Madhi says authorities knew there was going to be a resurgence but did not do proper planning.

In the last reporting cycle, Gauteng recorded over nine thousand positive cases.

In the next two to three weeks, we are going to see a surge in an already overwhelmed system. We are not short of beds, we are short of health care workers. Professor Shabir Madhi, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences - Wits University

At Helen Joseph's hospital patients are sitting literally in the emergency department on a chair for three days on oxygen before they are actually able to get a bed. Professor Shabir Madhi, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences - Wits University

Madhi says South Africa is in urgent need of vaccines but the march by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is not the way to go.

There is a lesson to be learned in South Africa that corruption and politics have not served us well when it comes to Covid-19. This is nothing but cheap politicking. Professor Shabir Madhi, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences - Wits University

Listen to the full interview below: