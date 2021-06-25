We are ready to die for a cause that is going to save millions of people - EFF
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Vuyani Pambo says it's all systems go for their march to the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) headquarters for vaccines.
The party is demanding that Sahpra approves the Russian and Chinese Covid-19 vaccines.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Pambo says lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 is not the answer.
We are being sent to lockdown as if there are no vaccines. The solution is not lockdown, the solution is vaccination.Vuyani Pambo, Spokesperson - Economic Freedom Fighters
We are marching today to demand that the government of today moves its eyes from the West to the East to Russia and China.Vuyani Pambo, Spokesperson - Economic Freedom Fighters
Pambo says the government has started to panic because of the march by the EFF. He says all along the government has been quiet about vaccines until now.
We are ready to die for a cause that is going to save millions of people. We are not breaking rules, we are protesting.Vuyani Pambo, Spokesperson - Economic Freedom Fighters
Listen to the full interview below:
