Ace Magashule accused of 'moving ground' every time he's in trouble
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (AN) president Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyer, Advocate Wim Trengrove, has accused the party’s suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule of “moving ground” every time he was in trouble.
Trengrove, who began making submissions on behalf of the party and its leader to the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday morning, said that the core of Magashule’s application was that the suspension violated natural justice and the presumption of innocence, yet none of the arguments put forward by his legal team on Thursday and earlier on Friday advanced this argument.
Magashule has taken Ramaphosa, the ANC and his deputy, Jessie Duarte to court, seeking to have his suspension declared invalid, unlawful and unconstitutional.
He also wanted the court to give an interpretation of the ANC’s 2017 step aside resolution.
Trengrove said that Magashule changed tack every time he ran into problems.
"You can't change horses and shift ground every time you discover that your course of action is bad and shift to another and we will see in this case that there has been many a shift every time Mr Magashule finds himself on floundering legal foundation."
This article first appeared on EWN
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News
