I have evidence that she was pregnant - Piet Rampedi stands by decuplets story





Piet Rampedi, journalist and editor at Pretoria News, is standing by his story on Gosiame Sithole's so-called pregnancy and the birth of 10 babies, also known as decuplets, despite not having seen the said children.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Rampedi on the Clement Manyathela Show to ask some questions many have been burning to hear the answers to.

The story was based on the interviews I had done with the family, with the couple, with their close friends, with the people that had been working with them as well as the healthcare professionals who had been assisting them as well as me having interviewed them over a couple of months where I could see this woman who was talking about the pregnancy growing over a couple of months. Piet Rampedi, Pretoria News journalist

On the basis of those interviews and what the woman later said when she went to give birth and the note that I got from the husband on the night of June 8th, I was satisfied that the woman had given birth because the couple had no reason to lie to me... Piet Rampedi, Pretoria News journalist

Rampedi denies that he failed to do basic journalistic checks to verify that Sithole was indeed pregnant.

I spoke to her directly from Steve Biko Hospital, she sent me a Google location when I asked her where she is. She sent me pictures of her inside the hospital. Piet Rampedi, Pretoria News journalist

He still insists that she was in fact pregnant, based on the info he received from her and the family.

When you say that it could have been verified, verified how?... Those like you who are saying she was not pregnant must say under oath that she was not. Piet Rampedi, Pretoria News journalist

I've got my own evidence that she was pregnant... I can't share that evidence with you. Piet Rampedi, Pretoria News journalist

He also refutes statements released by the Gauteng Health Departments that there were no babies recorded to have been birthed at any public or private facilities.

