S. Africans urged to ignore rumours of changes to lockdown rules

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:20
We remember the life of Michael Jackson who died on this day in 2009
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Mtirara
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
The private sector takes the baton to vaccinate uninsured people
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:15
Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator acquires Giraffe job platform
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maryana Iskander, CEO of Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File : Banhoek Chilli Oil
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ken Kinsey - CEO at Banhoek Chilli Oil
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Cancer patients backlog critical as Charlotte Maxeke reopening looms On Thursday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura promised that parts of the hospital would soon be back in working order but he didn't g... 25 June 2021 5:07 PM
Malema gives SAHPRA 7 days to approve use of Sinovac & Sputnik V vaccines in SA Thousands of EFF members marched to the head office of the health regulator in Tshwane on Friday to demand the government procure... 25 June 2021 2:41 PM
Acting minister of health encourages people aged over 50 to register for jabs Mandy Wiener speaks to Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane about the latest vaccine rollout phases. 25 June 2021 1:36 PM
Ace Magashule accused of 'moving ground' every time he's in trouble African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyer, Advocate Wim Trengrove, has accused the party’s suspended secr... 25 June 2021 12:16 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligen... 23 June 2021 3:35 PM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
702 nominated for South African Radio Awards commercial station of the year The largest talk radio station in the country has received more than 10 nominations. Station manager Thabisile Mbete says: 'We app... 24 June 2021 2:06 PM
'It is a gift that I believe I was given': Robert Marawa on being a broadcaster Robert Marawa says he's more than comfortable being in the industry he's been in for over two decades, adding that he's been offer... 24 June 2021 1:34 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geof... 22 June 2021 2:34 PM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's releases single 'Here I Am' from Aretha Franklin biopic Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
S. Africans urged to ignore rumours of changes to lockdown rules

25 June 2021 12:45 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Pumla Williams
Coronavirus
COVID-19
National Coronavirus Command Council NCCC
Covid-19 lockdown regulations

Head of the GCIS, Phumla Williams, said that the NCCC would meet on Tuesday, 29 June 2021, to discuss measures to curb the spread and devastation of the COVID virus in the country.

JOHANNESBURG – Head of Government Communications, Pumla Williams, has urged South Africans to ignore messages about a looming change in coronavirus lockdown rules.

Some citizens have received voice notes and texts claiming that an announcement of a stricter lockdown by President Cyril Ramaphosa was imminent.

READ: Tighter lockdown regulations loom for Gauteng if cases keep rising

Williams tweeted on Friday morning that the national coronavirus command council, which discusses any changes to the rules, would meet on Tuesday, 29 June 2021.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : S. Africans urged to ignore rumours of changes to lockdown rules




More from Local

Cancer patients backlog critical as Charlotte Maxeke reopening looms

25 June 2021 5:07 PM

On Thursday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura promised that parts of the hospital would soon be back in working order but he didn't give a date. Infrastructure MEC Tasneem Motara says the oncology site is complete.

Malema gives SAHPRA 7 days to approve use of Sinovac & Sputnik V vaccines in SA

25 June 2021 2:41 PM

Thousands of EFF members marched to the head office of the health regulator in Tshwane on Friday to demand the government procure these two vaccines.

Acting minister of health encourages people aged over 50 to register for jabs

25 June 2021 1:36 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane about the latest vaccine rollout phases.

I have evidence that she was pregnant - Piet Rampedi stands by decuplets story

25 June 2021 12:33 PM

The Pretoria News editor tells Clement Manyathela that he denies that he failed to do basic journalistic checks to verify that Gosiame Sithole was indeed pregnant.

Ace Magashule accused of 'moving ground' every time he's in trouble

25 June 2021 12:16 PM

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyer, Advocate Wim Trengrove, has accused the party’s suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule of 'moving ground' every time he was in trouble.

We are ready to die for a cause that is going to save millions of people - EFF

25 June 2021 10:08 AM

Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Vuyani Pambo says they are not breaking the rules by protesting at Sahpra headquarters.

Hospitalisation due to Covid will increase in coming weeks, warns vaccinologist

25 June 2021 7:57 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Wits Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences Professor Shabir Madhi about Covid-19 cases in Gauteng.

COVID-19: South Africa records 16,078 new cases and 148 deaths

25 June 2021 7:01 AM

The Health Department says 2,550,248 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO

24 June 2021 9:01 PM

The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.

Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?

24 June 2021 7:49 PM

The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments.

