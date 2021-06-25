



JOHANNESBURG – Head of Government Communications, Pumla Williams, has urged South Africans to ignore messages about a looming change in coronavirus lockdown rules.

Some citizens have received voice notes and texts claiming that an announcement of a stricter lockdown by President Cyril Ramaphosa was imminent.

Williams tweeted on Friday morning that the national coronavirus command council, which discusses any changes to the rules, would meet on Tuesday, 29 June 2021.

Please ignore any message doing the rounds on any level changes. NCCC is only scheduled to meet next week 29th — phumla williams (@mirriamp) June 25, 2021

This article first appeared on EWN : S. Africans urged to ignore rumours of changes to lockdown rules