Acting minister of health encourages people aged over 50 to register for jabs
Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has announced that South Africans over the age of 50 will be able to register for the Covid-19 vaccine from Thursday.
Kubayi-Ngubane is encouraging those citizens to register for the jab which will be administered from 15 July.
From the last reporting circle, South Africa has recorded over 16,000 new infections and Gauteng accounted for 9,521 of those cases.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Kubayi-Ngubane says they are continuosly looking for the next cohort to vaccinate in the rollout.
We are getting there where everybody is asking when are you considering us, there is a proposal, we are guided by what the IMC tells us what to do.Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Minister - Health
We are piloting in the taxi industry to understand if what we are planning as a rollout would work.Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Minister - Health
Kubayi-Ngubane says they are monitoring the hospitals in Gauteng.
At least this week we have been able to see the Anglo Ashanti hospital coming to life. The premier has committed Charlotte Maxeke but we are also monitoring Gauteng.Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Minister - Health
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Cancer patients backlog critical as Charlotte Maxeke reopening looms
On Thursday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura promised that parts of the hospital would soon be back in working order but he didn't give a date. Infrastructure MEC Tasneem Motara says the oncology site is complete.Read More
Malema gives SAHPRA 7 days to approve use of Sinovac & Sputnik V vaccines in SA
Thousands of EFF members marched to the head office of the health regulator in Tshwane on Friday to demand the government procure these two vaccines.Read More
S. Africans urged to ignore rumours of changes to lockdown rules
Head of the GCIS, Phumla Williams, said that the NCCC would meet on Tuesday, 29 June 2021, to discuss measures to curb the spread and devastation of the COVID virus in the country.Read More
I have evidence that she was pregnant - Piet Rampedi stands by decuplets story
The Pretoria News editor tells Clement Manyathela that he denies that he failed to do basic journalistic checks to verify that Gosiame Sithole was indeed pregnant.Read More
Ace Magashule accused of 'moving ground' every time he's in trouble
African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyer, Advocate Wim Trengrove, has accused the party’s suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule of 'moving ground' every time he was in trouble.Read More
We are ready to die for a cause that is going to save millions of people - EFF
Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Vuyani Pambo says they are not breaking the rules by protesting at Sahpra headquarters.Read More
Hospitalisation due to Covid will increase in coming weeks, warns vaccinologist
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Wits Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences Professor Shabir Madhi about Covid-19 cases in Gauteng.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,078 new cases and 148 deaths
The Health Department says 2,550,248 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO
The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.Read More