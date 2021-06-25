Acting minister of health encourages people aged over 50 to register for jabs





Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has announced that South Africans over the age of 50 will be able to register for the Covid-19 vaccine from Thursday.

Kubayi-Ngubane is encouraging those citizens to register for the jab which will be administered from 15 July.

From the last reporting circle, South Africa has recorded over 16,000 new infections and Gauteng accounted for 9,521 of those cases.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Kubayi-Ngubane says they are continuosly looking for the next cohort to vaccinate in the rollout.

We are getting there where everybody is asking when are you considering us, there is a proposal, we are guided by what the IMC tells us what to do. Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Minister - Health

We are piloting in the taxi industry to understand if what we are planning as a rollout would work. Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Minister - Health

Kubayi-Ngubane says they are monitoring the hospitals in Gauteng.

At least this week we have been able to see the Anglo Ashanti hospital coming to life. The premier has committed Charlotte Maxeke but we are also monitoring Gauteng. Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Minister - Health

