Malema gives SAHPRA 7 days to approve use of Sinovac & Sputnik V vaccines in SA





JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has given the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) seven days to give China's Sinovac and Russia's Sputnik V the greenlight for emergency use in the country.

Thousands of EFF members marched to the head office of the health regulator in Tshwane on Friday to demand the government procure these two vaccines.

Speaking to his loyal supporters - who have flouted lockdown regulations on gatherings - Malema said the government was gambling with the lives of South Africans and that it was high-time the issue of the vaccine rollout programme was taken seriously in order to save lives.

READ: Flouting COVID regulations, EFF marchers gather outside SAHPRA’s PTA office

Malema has threatened to stage a sit-in outside the home of SAHPRA's chairperson Helen Rees until they protect lives.

“If they don’t respond, we’re going to the home of the chairperson of SAHPRA Helen Rees, we’re going to her house because her husband is a partner in Aspen, which is the one that produces J&J vaccines. J&J is the one that has partnered with Bill Gates, who has bought everyone here including Ranko (a name often used to refer to President Cyril Ramaphosa on social media).”

The numbers there have already exceeded 100 as per COVID-19 safety regulations but that has not deterred others from joining the demonstration.

“WE need vaccines from China, not from Ramaphosa who has shares in inside the company. That is why we’re here today. As EFF, we’re the last hope of the people in South Africa,” one supporter said.

“Another added that: “We’re in BRICS with China, so why don’t we get vaccines from people we’re in cahoots with?”

SAHPRA remains steadfast that science will lead the way and said it would not be swayed by undue pressure.

Meanwhile, motorists will have to brace some road closures in the Tshwane CBD, officers have been deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets.

#EFFMarch “They must give us proper vaccines” - supporters under the banner “March to Save Lives" insist that the protest , despite the risks, is vital in the fight against the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/0Bwi4vNiLX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 25, 2021

#EffMarch failing which #JuliusMalema says EFF members “will do a sleep-in at the house” of the regulator’s Chairperson, Helen Rees. pic.twitter.com/eZFcgBl3C9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 25, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Malema gives SAHPRA 7 days to approve use of Sinovac & Sputnik V vaccines in SA