Is Limpopo SA's first province to reach herd immunity? How do they get it right?
Limpopo is leading South Africa's Covid-19 vaccination rollout in terms of doses administered as a percentage of the province's adult population and its effective registration of elderly residents. The province – which also happens to be the country's poorest and most rural – believes it could be the first to achieve herd immunity if it can maintain a steady supply of jabs, according to an article in Business Insider.
Limpopo's vaccination rate, as of Wednesday, stood at 7.93%. More than 86% of the province's elderly population, aged 60 and above, have registered for their Covid-19 jabs compared to the national average of just 51.60%.
MEC Phophi Ramathuba has more on this.
We are a rural province. We worked closely with religious leaders. The people of Limpopo believe in religious and traditional leadership even more than they believe in health professionalsPhophi Ramathuba, Limpopo Health MEC
The game-changer was the use of community healthcare workers. They would move from one home to the other.Phophi Ramathuba, Limpopo Health MEC
Listen below for the full interview...
