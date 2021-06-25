Cancer patients backlog critical as Charlotte Maxeke reopening looms





As Gauteng dealt with an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 infections, authorities are hoping that the partial reopening of the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital would alleviate pressure on the healthcare system.

The hospital has been closed since a fire damaged parts of the building in mid-April.

On Thursday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura promised that parts unaffected by the fire of the hospital would soon be back in working order but he didn't give a date.

He announced that the hospital staff were now gearing up for a partial resumption of services.

Some of the staff will not be needed at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital and will be redeployed to address staffing shortages elsewhere in the province.

Salome Meyer of Cancer Alliance South Africa, speaks to John Perlman about the desperate need for the hospital's oncology unit to reopen to service the long backlog of cancer patients.

Before the fire, there was already a backlog of 1,000 patients. Then the fire happened, resulting in an additional backlog... whether it be radiation oncology or medical oncology. Salome Meyer, Cancer Alliance South Africa

The patients that were busy with radiation oncology treatments, they've been diverted to Steve Biko [Academic Hospital] and so were the staff and the same happened with medical oncology... Of the original 1,000, there's about 700 prostate cancer patients, more than 30 cervical cancer patients and then some other cancers as well. Salome Meyer, Cancer Alliance South Africa

Meyer says the backlog was already bogged down by equipment and staff shortages, which have now been compounded by the hospital closure.

Listen to the full interview below...

The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure MEC Tasneem Motara gave an update on how far they are with repairs, especially to the oncology unit. She says the first team of contractors contracted to repair the hospital were appointed during the first week of physical assessment.

The first phase contractor was appointed about four weeks after the first assessment, they are concluding and they are busy on the oncology site, they are concluding the cleaning and prepping the site for handover. Tasneem Motara, Gauteng Department of Infrastructure MEC

The phase two contractors were also appointed and are also on-site busy with the work in the hospital... they are now dealing with the main buildings. The oncology site is complete. Tasneem Motara, Gauteng Department of Infrastructure MEC

Listen to the full interview below...