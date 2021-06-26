'Its important to prove the vaccines will be effective against the main variant'
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) gathered in Pretoria yesterday for a march to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).
The party was protesting for the inclusion of the Sputnik V and Sinovac vaccines in the government's vaccination rollout programme.
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr. Fundile Nyati says even though the party's protest was for a good cause, people should understand that the vaccines need to be tested first to see whether they will be effective against the main variant.
It is important to prove that the vaccines they are advocating for will actually be effective against the main variant and safety has been proven.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solution
He went on to argue that medical experts need to also look at the country's demography as that can play a huge role when testing the vaccines.
The vaccines need to be proven and tested to a population also similar to what we have in South Africa for example the challenges we have with Russia is that the sample they used was not diverse, it was mainly people of caucasian descent and so it would not work in a place where the majority is black.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solution
Nyathi says the other reason behind the hesitancy of using the Sputnik V and Sinovac is used on the fact that they were rushed to be released without doing many clinical trials.
These two vaccines during the clinical trial phases did not wait to be approved which raised question marks within the medical community.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solution
Nyati says the upside of the EFF protesting yesterday showed that people are willing to get vaccinated which is good.
The Party's leader Julius Malema has given the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority seven days to give China's Sinovac and Russia's Sputnik V the greenlight for emergency use in the country.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164036622_fight-against-covid19-coronavirus-vaccine-research-in-laboratory-professional-scientists-holds-syrin.html?downloaded=1
More from Local
Sahpra denies that it is not considering China and Russia's Covid-19 vaccines
The health regulatory has assured the public that it does not favour any applicant as alleged by the Economic Freedom Fighters.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 18,762 new cases and 215 deaths
The Health Department says 2,842,761 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Helping children find healthy ways to deal with their emotions
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush explains the benefits of discussing and acknowledging children's emotions.Read More
Alert: Facebook car scams
Resident Motoring Expert, Warren Tucker says the fraudsters create pages of a fake dealership that look legitimate to the buyer.Read More
Is Limpopo SA's first province to reach herd immunity? How do they get it right?
Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says community healthcare workers were a game-changer as they would move from one home to the other.Read More
Cancer patients backlog critical as Charlotte Maxeke reopening looms
On Thursday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura promised that parts of the hospital would soon be back in working order but he didn't give a date. Infrastructure MEC Tasneem Motara says the oncology site is complete.Read More
Malema gives SAHPRA 7 days to approve use of Sinovac & Sputnik V vaccines in SA
Thousands of EFF members marched to the head office of the health regulator in Tshwane on Friday to demand the government procure these two vaccines.Read More
Acting minister of health encourages people aged over 50 to register for jabs
Mandy Wiener speaks to Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane about the latest vaccine rollout phases.Read More
S. Africans urged to ignore rumours of changes to lockdown rules
Head of the GCIS, Phumla Williams, said that the NCCC would meet on Tuesday, 29 June 2021, to discuss measures to curb the spread and devastation of the COVID virus in the country.Read More