'Its important to prove the vaccines will be effective against the main variant'





The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) gathered in Pretoria yesterday for a march to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

The party was protesting for the inclusion of the Sputnik V and Sinovac vaccines in the government's vaccination rollout programme.

CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr. Fundile Nyati says even though the party's protest was for a good cause, people should understand that the vaccines need to be tested first to see whether they will be effective against the main variant.

It is important to prove that the vaccines they are advocating for will actually be effective against the main variant and safety has been proven. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solution

He went on to argue that medical experts need to also look at the country's demography as that can play a huge role when testing the vaccines.

The vaccines need to be proven and tested to a population also similar to what we have in South Africa for example the challenges we have with Russia is that the sample they used was not diverse, it was mainly people of caucasian descent and so it would not work in a place where the majority is black. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solution

Nyathi says the other reason behind the hesitancy of using the Sputnik V and Sinovac is used on the fact that they were rushed to be released without doing many clinical trials.

These two vaccines during the clinical trial phases did not wait to be approved which raised question marks within the medical community. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solution

Nyati says the upside of the EFF protesting yesterday showed that people are willing to get vaccinated which is good.

The Party's leader Julius Malema has given the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority seven days to give China's Sinovac and Russia's Sputnik V the greenlight for emergency use in the country.

