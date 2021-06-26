Alert: Facebook car scams





Resident Motoring Expert, Warren Tucker alerted listeners of a scam happening on Facebook Marketplace, where supposedly Bank repossessed cars are advertised at cheap prices, only for the buyer to be scammed once payment has been made.

What these scammers are relying on is the fact that they have advertised the vehicles at a very low price that the buyer is falling over their feet to get this vehicle. Warren Tucker, Resident Motoring Expert

The scammers take a picture of the vehicle which is actually being sold by a reputable dealer and they advertise it at a cheaper price. Warren Tucker, Resident Motoring Expert

A lot of these scammers rely on where the buyer resides, they ask where reside so that they can mention a different location to ensure that you do not visit their offices to view the vehicle. Warren Tucker, Resident Motoring Expert

Tucker advises that people know how to tell whether they are dealing with a legitimate car dealer by doing thorough research.

