Alert: Facebook car scams
Resident Motoring Expert, Warren Tucker alerted listeners of a scam happening on Facebook Marketplace, where supposedly Bank repossessed cars are advertised at cheap prices, only for the buyer to be scammed once payment has been made.
What these scammers are relying on is the fact that they have advertised the vehicles at a very low price that the buyer is falling over their feet to get this vehicle.Warren Tucker, Resident Motoring Expert
The scammers take a picture of the vehicle which is actually being sold by a reputable dealer and they advertise it at a cheaper price.Warren Tucker, Resident Motoring Expert
A lot of these scammers rely on where the buyer resides, they ask where reside so that they can mention a different location to ensure that you do not visit their offices to view the vehicle.Warren Tucker, Resident Motoring Expert
RELATED: Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA
Tucker advises that people know how to tell whether they are dealing with a legitimate car dealer by doing thorough research.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/thecorgi/thecorgi2001/thecorgi200100113/139119817-agent-broker-man-holding-document-showing-an-transportation-contract-form-to-client-ownership-custom.jpg
More from Local
Sahpra denies that it is not considering China and Russia's Covid-19 vaccines
The health regulatory has assured the public that it does not favour any applicant as alleged by the Economic Freedom Fighters.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 18,762 new cases and 215 deaths
The Health Department says 2,842,761 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Helping children find healthy ways to deal with their emotions
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush explains the benefits of discussing and acknowledging children's emotions.Read More
'Its important to prove the vaccines will be effective against the main variant'
Proactive Health Solutions, CEO Dr. Fundile Nyati discusses vaccine regulations and the approval process, in light of EFF's protest.Read More
Is Limpopo SA's first province to reach herd immunity? How do they get it right?
Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says community healthcare workers were a game-changer as they would move from one home to the other.Read More
Cancer patients backlog critical as Charlotte Maxeke reopening looms
On Thursday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura promised that parts of the hospital would soon be back in working order but he didn't give a date. Infrastructure MEC Tasneem Motara says the oncology site is complete.Read More
Malema gives SAHPRA 7 days to approve use of Sinovac & Sputnik V vaccines in SA
Thousands of EFF members marched to the head office of the health regulator in Tshwane on Friday to demand the government procure these two vaccines.Read More
Acting minister of health encourages people aged over 50 to register for jabs
Mandy Wiener speaks to Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane about the latest vaccine rollout phases.Read More
S. Africans urged to ignore rumours of changes to lockdown rules
Head of the GCIS, Phumla Williams, said that the NCCC would meet on Tuesday, 29 June 2021, to discuss measures to curb the spread and devastation of the COVID virus in the country.Read More