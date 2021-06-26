Helping children find healthy ways to deal with their emotions
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Wednesday had said her department was determined to reach its target of inoculating over 580,000 teachers and support staff in the sector.
The country is officially in the third wave which has left many parents concerned about the danger of sending their children to school.
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush says it is important to acknowledge children's emotions especially now when the country is in a panic state.
Many of these children were looking forward to getting back to school activities and now it feels like a rug has been pulled out, from under them which does trigger those feelings of shock, anxiety, and fear.Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert
We need to acknowledge our children's dismay, anxiety, and disappointment and also remember to stick to routines because that is what makes people feel safe and kind of in control.Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert
Bush went on to explain why it is important to show and allow kids to have control of certain parts of their lives and making sure parents have the right attitude when it comes to the choices they make during the pandemic.
You can show kids how they have a circle of control, and we need to focus our energy on what we can control as well, we can't control what goes on at school, but we can control what is happening in the house and in our environment.Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert
Listen to the full interview below...
