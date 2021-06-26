COVID-19: South Africa records 18,762 new cases and 215 deaths
In the last 24 hours, South Africa has recorded 18,762 new significant and concerning COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall number of infections in the country to 1,895,905
215 deaths have been reported leaving the national death toll to 59,621 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: COVID-19: South Africa records 16,078 new cases and 148 deaths
The recovery rate stands at 90.8% which means that 1,690,380 people have recuperated from the virus.
The total number of vaccines administered is 2,842,761 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
25 June #COVID19 statics in South Africa .Today the number of new cases is 18 762 and the cumulative cases is 1 895 905. Number of deaths is 215 which brings the total to 59 621. Total number of recoveries is 1 690 380. The recovery rate is 89,2% #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/Wno5d5LQ3T— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 25, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_157975688_2020-heroes-image-with-medical-staff-nurses-and-doctors-concept-about-health-care-and-medicine.html?vti=mitqikqzvkwmiwtrcf-1-3
