COVID-19: South Africa records 18,762 new cases and 215 deaths





In the last 24 hours, South Africa has recorded 18,762 new significant and concerning COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall number of infections in the country to 1,895,905

215 deaths have been reported leaving the national death toll to 59,621 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The recovery rate stands at 90.8% which means that 1,690,380 people have recuperated from the virus.

The total number of vaccines administered is 2,842,761 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.