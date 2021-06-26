Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soundtracks of My Life
See full line-up
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sahpra denies that it is not considering China and Russia's Covid-19 vaccines The health regulatory has assured the public that it does not favour any applicant as alleged by the Economic Freedom Fighters. 26 June 2021 11:47 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 18,762 new cases and 215 deaths The Health Department says 2,842,761 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 26 June 2021 10:39 AM
Helping children find healthy ways to deal with their emotions Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush explains the benefits of discussing and acknowledging children's emotions. 26 June 2021 10:01 AM
View all Local
Ace Magashule accused of 'moving ground' every time he's in trouble African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyer, Advocate Wim Trengrove, has accused the party’s suspended secr... 25 June 2021 12:16 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligen... 23 June 2021 3:35 PM
View all Politics
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
View all Business
702 nominated for South African Radio Awards commercial station of the year The largest talk radio station in the country has received more than 10 nominations. Station manager Thabisile Mbete says: 'We app... 24 June 2021 2:06 PM
'It is a gift that I believe I was given': Robert Marawa on being a broadcaster Robert Marawa says he's more than comfortable being in the industry he's been in for over two decades, adding that he's been offer... 24 June 2021 1:34 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geof... 22 June 2021 2:34 PM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's releases single 'Here I Am' from Aretha Franklin biopic Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
View all Africa
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

COVID-19: South Africa records 18,762 new cases and 215 deaths

26 June 2021 10:39 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Covid-19 cases
vaccination Covid

The Health Department says 2,842,761 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

In the last 24 hours, South Africa has recorded 18,762 new significant and concerning COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall number of infections in the country to 1,895,905

215 deaths have been reported leaving the national death toll to 59,621 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: COVID-19: South Africa records 16,078 new cases and 148 deaths

The recovery rate stands at 90.8% which means that 1,690,380 people have recuperated from the virus.

The total number of vaccines administered is 2,842,761 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.




26 June 2021 10:39 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Covid-19 cases
vaccination Covid

More from Local

Sahpra denies that it is not considering China and Russia's Covid-19 vaccines

26 June 2021 11:47 AM

The health regulatory has assured the public that it does not favour any applicant as alleged by the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Helping children find healthy ways to deal with their emotions

26 June 2021 10:01 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush explains the benefits of discussing and acknowledging children's emotions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alert: Facebook car scams

26 June 2021 8:52 AM

Resident Motoring Expert, Warren Tucker says the fraudsters create pages of a fake dealership that look legitimate to the buyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Its important to prove the vaccines will be effective against the main variant'

26 June 2021 7:52 AM

Proactive Health Solutions, CEO Dr. Fundile Nyati discusses vaccine regulations and the approval process, in light of EFF's protest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Limpopo SA's first province to reach herd immunity? How do they get it right?

25 June 2021 5:26 PM

Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says community healthcare workers were a game-changer as they would move from one home to the other.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cancer patients backlog critical as Charlotte Maxeke reopening looms

25 June 2021 5:07 PM

On Thursday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura promised that parts of the hospital would soon be back in working order but he didn't give a date. Infrastructure MEC Tasneem Motara says the oncology site is complete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malema gives SAHPRA 7 days to approve use of Sinovac & Sputnik V vaccines in SA

25 June 2021 2:41 PM

Thousands of EFF members marched to the head office of the health regulator in Tshwane on Friday to demand the government procure these two vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Acting minister of health encourages people aged over 50 to register for jabs

25 June 2021 1:36 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane about the latest vaccine rollout phases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

S. Africans urged to ignore rumours of changes to lockdown rules

25 June 2021 12:45 PM

Head of the GCIS, Phumla Williams, said that the NCCC would meet on Tuesday, 29 June 2021, to discuss measures to curb the spread and devastation of the COVID virus in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I have evidence that she was pregnant - Piet Rampedi stands by decuplets story

25 June 2021 12:33 PM

The Pretoria News editor tells Clement Manyathela that he denies that he failed to do basic journalistic checks to verify that Gosiame Sithole was indeed pregnant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Is Limpopo SA's first province to reach herd immunity? How do they get it right?

Local

'Its important to prove the vaccines will be effective against the main variant'

Local

Sahpra denies that it is not considering China and Russia's Covid-19 vaccines

Local

EWN Highlights

DBE expects uptick in daily numbers as Limpopo, WC join vaccination drive

26 June 2021 11:24 AM

Lotto Powerball Results, Friday 25 June 2021

26 June 2021 8:33 AM

EFF vow to continue ‘mass action’ until everyone in SA gets COVID-19 vaccine jab

26 June 2021 8:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA