Sahpra denies that it is not considering China and Russia's Covid-19 vaccines
South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has denied claims that it is not considering giving the Chinese manufactured CoronaVac and the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines the green light due to conflict of interest,
This comes after a large crowd of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters gathered outside SAHPRA's offices to protest against the government's procurement of vaccines despite the adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations, which prohibit gatherings of more than a hundred people in an open area.
Our country's regulatory systems should not be forced to bow down to any amount of political pressure particularly to authorise the use of vaccines at a whim without due process being followed.Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota, spokesperson - Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane
The health regulatory has assured the public that it does not favour any applicant as alleged by the EFF and has called the accusations unfounded.
It has insisted that it will not be pressured by political figures, arguing that detailed processes had been done before approving the vaccines being rolled out currently.
25 June 2021— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 25, 2021
MEDIA STATEMENT
The Acting Minister of Health, Mmamoloko Kubayi, appeals to citizens to a give space to the South African Health Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) to do its work. https://t.co/hlOZJ5c3Qd
