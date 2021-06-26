DA shadow sport, arts and culture MEC Lebo More passes away
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (MPL) Lebo More has passed way.
More served as the shadow MEC for sports, arts, and culture.
The party has not disclosed the cause of death, but it is understood that he has been in hospital.
He first joined the da in 2003, where he was shortly elected as the DA youth branch chairperson at the Mogale City branch between 2005 and 2013.
In 2013, More was sworn in as an MPL in the Gauteng legislature.
This article first appeared on EWN : DA shadow sport, arts and culture MEC Lebo More passes away
