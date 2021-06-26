Streaming issues? Report here
Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020 Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
President Ramaphosa to address nation tomorrow at 8pm The 8 pm address was announced by the health ministry on Saturday following a special national coronavirus command council convene... 26 June 2021 3:14 PM
DA shadow sport, arts and culture MEC Lebo More passes away The party has not disclosed what caused the death of More who is also the party's Member of the Gauteng Legislature, but it is und... 26 June 2021 2:19 PM
Sahpra denies that it is not considering China and Russia's Covid-19 vaccines The health regulatory has assured the public that it does not favour any applicant as alleged by the Economic Freedom Fighters. 26 June 2021 11:47 AM
View all Local
Ace Magashule accused of 'moving ground' every time he's in trouble African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyer, Advocate Wim Trengrove, has accused the party’s suspended secr... 25 June 2021 12:16 PM
I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligen... 23 June 2021 3:35 PM
R22 mn in Digital Vibes accounts frozen after SIU granted preservation order The firm, which has links to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, is at the centre of a COVID-19 media campaign contract awarded by the N... 23 June 2021 1:51 PM
View all Politics
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
What happened to the 4 day week? It looks like only some will get to enjoy it 23 June 2021 7:15 PM
Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising 'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show. 23 June 2021 6:43 PM
View all Business
702 nominated for South African Radio Awards commercial station of the year The largest talk radio station in the country has received more than 10 nominations. Station manager Thabisile Mbete says: 'We app... 24 June 2021 2:06 PM
'It is a gift that I believe I was given': Robert Marawa on being a broadcaster Robert Marawa says he's more than comfortable being in the industry he's been in for over two decades, adding that he's been offer... 24 June 2021 1:34 PM
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But… The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale. 21 June 2021 7:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geof... 22 June 2021 2:34 PM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's releases single 'Here I Am' from Aretha Franklin biopic Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
View all Africa
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

DA shadow sport, arts and culture MEC Lebo More passes away

26 June 2021 2:19 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Democratic Alliance Gauteng
Lebo More

The party has not disclosed what caused the death of More who is also the party's Member of the Gauteng Legislature, but it is understood that he has been in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (MPL) Lebo More has passed way.

More served as the shadow MEC for sports, arts, and culture.

The party has not disclosed the cause of death, but it is understood that he has been in hospital.

He first joined the da in 2003, where he was shortly elected as the DA youth branch chairperson at the Mogale City branch between 2005 and 2013.

In 2013, More was sworn in as an MPL in the Gauteng legislature.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : DA shadow sport, arts and culture MEC Lebo More passes away




26 June 2021 2:19 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Democratic Alliance Gauteng
Lebo More

More from Local

President Ramaphosa to address nation tomorrow at 8pm

26 June 2021 3:14 PM

The 8 pm address was announced by the health ministry on Saturday following a special national coronavirus command council convened to receive a report from scientists on the prevalence of the Delta variant in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sahpra denies that it is not considering China and Russia's Covid-19 vaccines

26 June 2021 11:47 AM

The health regulatory has assured the public that it does not favour any applicant as alleged by the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 18,762 new cases and 215 deaths

26 June 2021 10:39 AM

The Health Department says 2,842,761 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Helping children find healthy ways to deal with their emotions

26 June 2021 10:01 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush explains the benefits of discussing and acknowledging children's emotions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alert: Facebook car scams

26 June 2021 8:52 AM

Resident Motoring Expert, Warren Tucker says the fraudsters create pages of a fake dealership that look legitimate to the buyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Its important to prove the vaccines will be effective against the main variant'

26 June 2021 7:52 AM

Proactive Health Solutions, CEO Dr. Fundile Nyati discusses vaccine regulations and the approval process, in light of EFF's protest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Limpopo SA's first province to reach herd immunity? How do they get it right?

25 June 2021 5:26 PM

Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says community healthcare workers were a game-changer as they would move from one home to the other.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cancer patients backlog critical as Charlotte Maxeke reopening looms

25 June 2021 5:07 PM

On Thursday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura promised that parts of the hospital would soon be back in working order but he didn't give a date. Infrastructure MEC Tasneem Motara says the oncology site is complete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malema gives SAHPRA 7 days to approve use of Sinovac & Sputnik V vaccines in SA

25 June 2021 2:41 PM

Thousands of EFF members marched to the head office of the health regulator in Tshwane on Friday to demand the government procure these two vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Acting minister of health encourages people aged over 50 to register for jabs

25 June 2021 1:36 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane about the latest vaccine rollout phases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Its important to prove the vaccines will be effective against the main variant'

Local

Sahpra denies that it is not considering China and Russia's Covid-19 vaccines

Local

DA shadow sport, arts and culture MEC Lebo More passes away

Local

EWN Highlights

Van Damme terminates DA party membership

26 June 2021 5:05 PM

WC Health Dept plans to set up an addition 192 vaccine sites amid 3rd wave

26 June 2021 4:14 PM

Kubayi-Ngubane: We’re concerned about rise in hospitalisations in Gauteng

26 June 2021 4:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA