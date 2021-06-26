President Ramaphosa to address nation tomorrow at 8pm
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday evening address the nation on the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 8 pm address was announced by the health ministry on Saturday following a special national coronavirus command council convened to receive a report from scientists on the prevalence of the Delta variant in the country.
South Africa is currently battling with the third wave of the coronavirus, with over 18,000 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. Gauteng is the epicentre of the virus, as it reported close to 12,000 of the new cases.
Politicians and scientists are begging the citizens of Gauteng to do the basics to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Professor Bruce Mellado of the premier's advisory committee said that if the infections continue at this pace, drastic action would be called for.
The chair of the committee, Dr Mary Kawonga, said that that they did not believe that a move to level 5 would be a good idea, rather, they were looking at a hybrid model incorporating some level 3 restrictions with some level 4 restrictions.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : President Ramaphosa to address nation tomorrow at 8pm
More from Local
DA shadow sport, arts and culture MEC Lebo More passes away
The party has not disclosed what caused the death of More who is also the party's Member of the Gauteng Legislature, but it is understood that he has been in hospital.Read More
Sahpra denies that it is not considering China and Russia's Covid-19 vaccines
The health regulatory has assured the public that it does not favour any applicant as alleged by the Economic Freedom Fighters.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 18,762 new cases and 215 deaths
The Health Department says 2,842,761 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Helping children find healthy ways to deal with their emotions
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush explains the benefits of discussing and acknowledging children's emotions.Read More
Alert: Facebook car scams
Resident Motoring Expert, Warren Tucker says the fraudsters create pages of a fake dealership that look legitimate to the buyer.Read More
'Its important to prove the vaccines will be effective against the main variant'
Proactive Health Solutions, CEO Dr. Fundile Nyati discusses vaccine regulations and the approval process, in light of EFF's protest.Read More
Is Limpopo SA's first province to reach herd immunity? How do they get it right?
Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says community healthcare workers were a game-changer as they would move from one home to the other.Read More
Cancer patients backlog critical as Charlotte Maxeke reopening looms
On Thursday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura promised that parts of the hospital would soon be back in working order but he didn't give a date. Infrastructure MEC Tasneem Motara says the oncology site is complete.Read More
Malema gives SAHPRA 7 days to approve use of Sinovac & Sputnik V vaccines in SA
Thousands of EFF members marched to the head office of the health regulator in Tshwane on Friday to demand the government procure these two vaccines.Read More