President Ramaphosa to address nation tomorrow at 8pm





JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday evening address the nation on the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 8 pm address was announced by the health ministry on Saturday following a special national coronavirus command council convened to receive a report from scientists on the prevalence of the Delta variant in the country.

South Africa is currently battling with the third wave of the coronavirus, with over 18,000 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. Gauteng is the epicentre of the virus, as it reported close to 12,000 of the new cases.

Politicians and scientists are begging the citizens of Gauteng to do the basics to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Professor Bruce Mellado of the premier's advisory committee said that if the infections continue at this pace, drastic action would be called for.

The chair of the committee, Dr Mary Kawonga, said that that they did not believe that a move to level 5 would be a good idea, rather, they were looking at a hybrid model incorporating some level 3 restrictions with some level 4 restrictions.

