Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final





Kaizer Chiefs have qualified for their first-ever CAF Champions League final on Saturday with a 1-0 aggregate victory over Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.

Amakhosi won by a solitary goal in Morocco last Saturday.

Chiefs made two changes change with goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi repacing last weekend's hero Bruce Bvuma and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo taking the place of Leonardo Castro.

Arthur Zwane's men will face the winner between Al Ahly and Esperance de Tunis, in the other semifinal.

Chiefs line-up:

Chiefs: Akpeyi, Mathoho, Cardoso, Ngezana, Sasman, Frosler, Katsande, Blom, Ngcobo, Parker, Nurkovic.

Subs: Khune, Mphahlele, Baccus, Mashiane, Matsheke.

History has been made! It's not over yet. Only 90 minutes to go! #Amakhosi4Life #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/X2tUnr9IAU — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 26, 2021