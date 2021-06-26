Streaming issues? Report here
The Jukebox
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final

26 June 2021 8:27 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs
CAF Champions League Final
Amakhosi
Wydad Casablanca

Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Kaizer Chiefs have qualified for their first-ever CAF Champions League final on Saturday with a 1-0 aggregate victory over Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.

Amakhosi won by a solitary goal in Morocco last Saturday.

Chiefs made two changes change with goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi repacing last weekend's hero Bruce Bvuma and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo taking the place of Leonardo Castro.

Arthur Zwane's men will face the winner between Al Ahly and Esperance de Tunis, in the other semifinal.

Chiefs line-up:

Chiefs: Akpeyi, Mathoho, Cardoso, Ngezana, Sasman, Frosler, Katsande, Blom, Ngcobo, Parker, Nurkovic.

Subs: Khune, Mphahlele, Baccus, Mashiane, Matsheke.




More from Sport

'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo

23 June 2021 1:23 PM

Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work'

22 June 2021 2:34 PM

The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geoff Griffin's feat against England at Lord's in June 1960 would be achieved by a spinner given that South Africa's love for fast bowling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement

9 June 2021 5:47 PM

The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title

5 June 2021 6:45 PM

The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute with a free kick just outside the box.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May 2021 9:00 PM

Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over that distance by World Athletics' testosterone-reducing regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt

28 May 2021 6:24 PM

Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row

27 May 2021 3:18 PM

Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso'

24 May 2021 12:46 PM

Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools

19 May 2021 1:19 PM

With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung

14 May 2021 6:21 PM

The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

