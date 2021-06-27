Measure how “tough” you are with the world's first DNA test





A new DNA test has been launched which measures how tough people are, how they cope with stress and adapt to life after hardships. It was thought that resilience was a learned skill - a mindset.

Executive Life Coach from Success Coaching, Jason Bernic explained how science has discovered that there are in fact genetic factors in everyone’s DNA that affect how resilient they naturally are, in fact, 80% of our "grit" and toughness is genetically predetermined.

Resilience is something we have spoken about for decades and we understand the importance of it. The way we have always dealt with it is more of this superficial level that looks at grit as courage, perseverance, and adaptability which all comes down to personality traits and attitude more than anything. Jason Bernic, Executive Life Coach - Success Coaching

What we have discovered through research is that elite military units and winning Olympic champions is that up to 80% of our resilience is in fact genetic. Jason Bernic, Executive Life Coach - Success Coaching

Bernic says the DNA test was developed in Johannesburg a year ago by a local biotech and health company.

We look at how a person genes through an algorithm that scores them on a scale of high-medium or low and as people we leverage those areas that are high to help us adapt to stress and those that are low or medium for interventions of improving those areas. Jason Bernic, Executive Life Coach - Success Coaching

This test was developed by a South African company and is the first of its kind in the world.

Listen to the full interview below...