Individuals doing great work in Youth advocacy





Youth in South Africa have been facing a myriad of problems and the pandemic has made the struggles even worse, the country has seen a rise in high unemployment, poor educational outcomes, various forms of poverty, and less than an ideal mental and physical health issue, including high rates of HIV.

Project lead at Youth Capital, Kristal Duncan-William described being a youth in the country as frustrating especially during the time of ‘Youth Day’ as the government always prepares amazing speeches with promises that are never fulfilled.

We talk to young people but we don't involve them when creating solutions, we never invite them to have a seat at the table. Kristal Duncan-William, Project lead - Youth Capital

If we going to talk about change for young people then we need to acknowledge those differences and hear from them as there are the experts of their own lives. Kristal Duncan-William, Project lead - Youth Capital

Founder of Asinakuthula Collective, Literary scholar writer, researcher, and teacher at the University of Pretoria, Dr. Athambile Masola says youth day brought mixed emotions for her as she realised that not a lot has changed since 1976.

She went on to explain that a lot of the messaging the government communicates towards the youth, is most of the time aimed at those who are in urban areas or middle-class citizens and which is not fair for those who are disadvantaged.

I think there is a need to hold the government accountable and make sure young people are in key positions. Dr. Athambile Masola, Founder of Asinakuthula Collective, Literary scholar writer, researcher, and teacher - University of Pretoria

A lot of the messaging is aimed at urban and middle-class spaces which is part of the frustration. Dr. Athambile Masola, Founder of Asinakuthula Collective, Literary scholar writer, researcher, and teacher - University of Pretoria

Duncan-William says the government should partner with organisations that work with youth and ensure they provide them the tools to have conversations that will help them evolve as a country.

Accountability is about raising the flag and making people aware that something is not right constantly. Kristal Duncan-William, Project lead - Youth Capital

