Individuals doing great work in Youth advocacy
Youth in South Africa have been facing a myriad of problems and the pandemic has made the struggles even worse, the country has seen a rise in high unemployment, poor educational outcomes, various forms of poverty, and less than an ideal mental and physical health issue, including high rates of HIV.
Project lead at Youth Capital, Kristal Duncan-William described being a youth in the country as frustrating especially during the time of ‘Youth Day’ as the government always prepares amazing speeches with promises that are never fulfilled.
We talk to young people but we don't involve them when creating solutions, we never invite them to have a seat at the table.Kristal Duncan-William, Project lead - Youth Capital
If we going to talk about change for young people then we need to acknowledge those differences and hear from them as there are the experts of their own lives.Kristal Duncan-William, Project lead - Youth Capital
RELATED: The impact of unemployment on social identity of young people
Founder of Asinakuthula Collective, Literary scholar writer, researcher, and teacher at the University of Pretoria, Dr. Athambile Masola says youth day brought mixed emotions for her as she realised that not a lot has changed since 1976.
She went on to explain that a lot of the messaging the government communicates towards the youth, is most of the time aimed at those who are in urban areas or middle-class citizens and which is not fair for those who are disadvantaged.
I think there is a need to hold the government accountable and make sure young people are in key positions.Dr. Athambile Masola, Founder of Asinakuthula Collective, Literary scholar writer, researcher, and teacher - University of Pretoria
A lot of the messaging is aimed at urban and middle-class spaces which is part of the frustration.Dr. Athambile Masola, Founder of Asinakuthula Collective, Literary scholar writer, researcher, and teacher - University of Pretoria
Duncan-William says the government should partner with organisations that work with youth and ensure they provide them the tools to have conversations that will help them evolve as a country.
Accountability is about raising the flag and making people aware that something is not right constantly.Kristal Duncan-William, Project lead - Youth Capital
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Measure how “tough” you are with the world's first DNA test
Executive Life Coach from Success Coaching, Jason Bernic explains how resilience can be genetically predetermined.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 17 958 new cases and 157 deaths
The Health Department says 2,682,710 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
President Ramaphosa to address nation tomorrow at 8pm
The 8 pm address was announced by the health ministry on Saturday following a special national coronavirus command council convened to receive a report from scientists on the prevalence of the Delta variant in the country.Read More
DA shadow sport, arts and culture MEC Lebo More passes away
The party has not disclosed what caused the death of More who is also the party's Member of the Gauteng Legislature, but it is understood that he has been in hospital.Read More
Sahpra denies that it is not considering China and Russia's Covid-19 vaccines
The health regulatory has assured the public that it does not favour any applicant as alleged by the Economic Freedom Fighters.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 18,762 new cases and 215 deaths
The Health Department says 2,842,761 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Helping children find healthy ways to deal with their emotions
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush explains the benefits of discussing and acknowledging children's emotions.Read More
Alert: Facebook car scams
Resident Motoring Expert, Warren Tucker says the fraudsters create pages of a fake dealership that look legitimate to the buyer.Read More
'Its important to prove the vaccines will be effective against the main variant'
Proactive Health Solutions, CEO Dr. Fundile Nyati discusses vaccine regulations and the approval process, in light of EFF's protest.Read More