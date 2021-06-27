Orkney mine deaths: 10 of the 20 victims identified as Lesotho nationals
JOHANNESBURG – The police in the North West, with the help of the Lesotho government, have positively identified 10 of the 20 bodies that were found near an abandoned mine shaft in Orkney.
Some of the bodies that were dumped in full view of the public last week in the mining town have been identified as Lesotho nationals.
Families from the neighbouring country arrived this week to begin the grim task of identifying the remains of their loved ones at a government mortuary in Klerksdorp.
The burnt and already decomposing bodies of the suspected illegal miners were allegedly brought from underground by other illegal miners.
Some had name tags and contact details attached to their makeshift body bags.
The police's Adele Myburgh said, “Due to the assistance of the Lesotho consulate, the deceased were positively identified. They are all Lesotho citizens. The police request anyone who may have information regarding the incident to call South African Police Service. All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.”
