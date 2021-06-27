Deputy President David Mabuza has requested leave from President Cyril Ramaphosa





Deputy President David Mabuza has asked for a few days off as he heads to Russia for his medical treatment.

In a statement released by the presidency, it mentions the Deputy President is visiting Russian for a follow-up to previous medical consultations that he received from the Russian Federation.

Mabuza was last seen at the beginning of June when he was addressing the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in a virtual plenary sitting on Eskom and the country's troubled COVID-19 vaccination process.

Last year the presidency had received numerous calls from concerned South Africans, regarding his health status due to him not being present in the public eye.

The presidency says Mabuza will continue with his responsibilities at the end of his leave period.