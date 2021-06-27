Beer association warns against hard booze ban as SA awaits President's address
JOHANNESBURG – The Beer Association of South Africa has urged government to protect desperately needed jobs and livelihoods ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Sunday night.
The President will update the nation on what interventions will be taken, in the coming days, to try to curb the high infection rate of COVID cases that South Africa is faced with.
In the past 24 hours, South Africa racked up 17,958 new cases of COVID-19, with the countries death toll almost at 60,000.
The association said the country does not have the option of another hard lockdown including a complete ban on the retail sale of alcohol.
It said the only way out of this situation is the implementation of sensible and balanced restrictions and a full-scale vaccination programme.
Health experts have warned that gatherings should be limited to prevent the spread of the virus, as South Africa deals with an aggressive variant that's more transmissible.
READ: COVID-19 delta variant more transmissible than any other
President Ramphosa is set to address the country at 8 pm on Sunday night, following a meeting held by the coronavirus command council.
