President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Sunday 27 June 2021, on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC), and Cabinet.
The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.
702 will carry the livestream when it becomes available closer to the time.
The President’s address follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council & Cabinet. The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 27, 2021
