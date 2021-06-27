[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 at 8pm





President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation at 20h00, 15 June 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President’s address follows a meeting he had with the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council, and Cabinet.

As South Africa rolls out its national COVID-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment, and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures.

South Africa has been hit by a third wave with Gauteng being the epicentre of the virus with 611 095 active cases currently.

On Saturday afternoon the ministerial advisory on COVID-19 revealed that the infectious Delta variant is behind the current surge in South Africa.

