[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 at 8pm
President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation at 20h00, 15 June 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The President’s address follows a meeting he had with the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council, and Cabinet.
RELATED: Deputy President David Mabuza has requested leave from President Cyril Ramaphosa
As South Africa rolls out its national COVID-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment, and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures.
South Africa has been hit by a third wave with Gauteng being the epicentre of the virus with 611 095 active cases currently.
On Saturday afternoon the ministerial advisory on COVID-19 revealed that the infectious Delta variant is behind the current surge in South Africa.
Bookmark this article, 702 will carry the livestream when it becomes available closer to the time.
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from Local
EXPLAINER: Containment measures as SA moves to adjusted Level 4
President Cyril Ramaphosa says Cabinet will assess the impact of these interventions after 14 days to determine whether they need to be maintained or adjusted.Read More
ADJUSTED LEVEL 4: Crucial 14 days to assess impact of lockdown restrictions
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced containment measures to curb South Africa’s third wave of Covid-19 infections.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.Read More
Kubayi-Ngubane urges public to be cautious as delta variant dominates infections
The variant first identified in India and made its way on our shores in May this year, appears to be more dominant in South Africa, and has resulted in the rapid rise of infections.Read More
Beer association warns against hard booze ban as SA awaits President's address
The President will update the nation on what interventions will be taken, in the coming days, to try to curb the high infection rate of COVID cases that South Africa is faced with.Read More
Deputy President David Mabuza has requested leave from President Cyril Ramaphosa
The presidency says Mabuza is expected to continue with his responsibilities at the end of his leave period.Read More
Orkney mine deaths: 10 of the 20 victims identified as Lesotho nationals
Some of the bodies of the suspected illegal miners that were dumped in in an open field in Orkney last week have been identified as Lesotho nationals.Read More
Individuals doing great work in Youth advocacy
Experts weigh their thoughts on youth-related issues along with business and opportunities for economic development in South AfricaRead More
Measure how “tough” you are with the world's first DNA test
Executive Life Coach from Success Coaching, Jason Bernic explains how resilience can be genetically predetermined.Read More