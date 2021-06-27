Streaming issues? Report here
EXPLAINER: Containment measures as SA moves to adjusted Level 4 President Cyril Ramaphosa says Cabinet will assess the impact of these interventions after 14 days to determine whether they need... 27 June 2021 9:42 PM
ADJUSTED LEVEL 4: Crucial 14 days to assess impact of lockdown restrictions President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced containment measures to curb South Africa's third wave of Covid-19 infections. 27 June 2021 9:33 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 at 8pm President Ramaphosa is delivering his latest address to the nation on the latest regarding the country's response to COVID-19. 27 June 2021 6:28 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 26 June 2021 8:50 PM
Ace Magashule accused of 'moving ground' every time he's in trouble African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa's lawyer, Advocate Wim Trengrove, has accused the party's suspended secr... 25 June 2021 12:16 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
702 nominated for South African Radio Awards commercial station of the year The largest talk radio station in the country has received more than 10 nominations. Station manager Thabisile Mbete says: 'We app... 24 June 2021 2:06 PM
'It is a gift that I believe I was given': Robert Marawa on being a broadcaster Robert Marawa says he's more than comfortable being in the industry he's been in for over two decades, adding that he's been offer... 24 June 2021 1:34 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geof... 22 June 2021 2:34 PM
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's releases single 'Here I Am' from Aretha Franklin biopic Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
EXPLAINER: Containment measures as SA moves to adjusted Level 4

27 June 2021 9:42 PM
by Tlou Legodi
President Cyril Ramaphosa
COVID-19
#MyFellowSouthAfricans
Adjusted Level 4

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Cabinet will assess the impact of these interventions after 14 days to determine whether they need to be maintained or adjusted.



27 June 2021 9:42 PM
by Tlou Legodi
President Cyril Ramaphosa
COVID-19
#MyFellowSouthAfricans
Adjusted Level 4

More from Local

ADJUSTED LEVEL 4: Crucial 14 days to assess impact of lockdown restrictions

27 June 2021 9:33 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced containment measures to curb South Africa’s third wave of Covid-19 infections.

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 at 8pm

27 June 2021 6:28 PM

President Ramaphosa is delivering his latest address to the nation on the latest regarding the country's response to COVID-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight

27 June 2021 3:39 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Kubayi-Ngubane urges public to be cautious as delta variant dominates infections

27 June 2021 1:29 PM

The variant first identified in India and made its way on our shores in May this year, appears to be more dominant in South Africa, and has resulted in the rapid rise of infections.

Beer association warns against hard booze ban as SA awaits President's address

27 June 2021 12:17 PM

The President will update the nation on what interventions will be taken, in the coming days, to try to curb the high infection rate of COVID cases that South Africa is faced with.

Deputy President David Mabuza has requested leave from President Cyril Ramaphosa

27 June 2021 11:36 AM

The presidency says Mabuza is expected to continue with his responsibilities at the end of his leave period.

Orkney mine deaths: 10 of the 20 victims identified as Lesotho nationals

27 June 2021 10:45 AM

Some of the bodies of the suspected illegal miners that were dumped in in an open field in Orkney last week have been identified as Lesotho nationals.

Individuals doing great work in Youth advocacy

27 June 2021 9:56 AM

Experts weigh their thoughts on youth-related issues along with business and opportunities for economic development in South Africa

Measure how “tough” you are with the world's first DNA test

27 June 2021 7:35 AM

Executive Life Coach from Success Coaching, Jason Bernic explains how resilience can be genetically predetermined.

COVID-19: South Africa records 17 958 new cases and 157 deaths

27 June 2021 6:02 AM

The Health Department says 2,682,710 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

ADJUSTED LEVEL 4: Crucial 14 days to assess impact of lockdown restrictions

Local

Kubayi-Ngubane urges public to be cautious as delta variant dominates infections

Local

Deputy President David Mabuza has requested leave from President Cyril Ramaphosa

Local

EWN Highlights

READ IN FULL: President Cyril Ramaphosa's adjusted alert level 4 announcement

27 June 2021 9:11 PM

LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa gives the latest COVID-19 update

27 June 2021 7:20 PM

DBE: Limpopo needs 1 more day to complete vaccine rollout for school staff

27 June 2021 3:49 PM

