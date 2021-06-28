COVID-19: South Africa records 15,036 new cases and 122 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 15,036 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,928,897.
122 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 59,900 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: **South Africa records 17,958 new cases and 157 deaths**
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,709,999 representing a recovery rate of 88,7%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 2,684,999 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout
The cumulative number of #COVID19 cases reported in South Africa on 27th June 2021 is 1 928 897 with 15 036 new cases reported. There are 158 998 active cases in the country.There are 122 reported deaths which brings the total to 59 900. The recovery rate is 88,7% #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/MwaNz4fGSo— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 27, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/quatrox/quatrox2003/quatrox200301742/143167705-novel-coronavirus-concept-resposible-for-asian-flu-outbreak-and-coronaviruses-influenza-concept-on-b.jpg
More from Local
EXPLAINER: Containment measures as SA moves to adjusted Level 4
President Cyril Ramaphosa says Cabinet will assess the impact of these interventions after 14 days to determine whether they need to be maintained or adjusted.Read More
ADJUSTED LEVEL 4: Crucial 14 days to assess impact of lockdown restrictions
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced containment measures to curb South Africa’s third wave of Covid-19 infections.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 at 8pm
President Ramaphosa is delivering his latest address to the nation on the latest regarding the country's response to COVID-19.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.Read More
Kubayi-Ngubane urges public to be cautious as delta variant dominates infections
The variant first identified in India and made its way on our shores in May this year, appears to be more dominant in South Africa, and has resulted in the rapid rise of infections.Read More
Beer association warns against hard booze ban as SA awaits President's address
The President will update the nation on what interventions will be taken, in the coming days, to try to curb the high infection rate of COVID cases that South Africa is faced with.Read More
Deputy President David Mabuza has requested leave from President Cyril Ramaphosa
The presidency says Mabuza is expected to continue with his responsibilities at the end of his leave period.Read More
Orkney mine deaths: 10 of the 20 victims identified as Lesotho nationals
Some of the bodies of the suspected illegal miners that were dumped in in an open field in Orkney last week have been identified as Lesotho nationals.Read More
Individuals doing great work in Youth advocacy
Experts weigh their thoughts on youth-related issues along with business and opportunities for economic development in South AfricaRead More