We are in a crisis and we need to mobilise resources - Professor Koleka Mlisana
Following the advice from the Ministerial Advisory Committee and the National Command Council, South Africa has now been moved to an adjusted level 4 of the lockdown restrictions for 14 days.
Under the new restrictions, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that public gatherings have been prohibited, the sale of alcohol for off and on-sight consumption prohibited, and all schools to close on Wednesday.
On Saturday it was announced that research had discovered the Delta variant first identified in India is now the dominating variant in South Africa.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the co-chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Professor Koleka Mlisana.
The variant that we are now seeing overtaking what was circulating in the country which was the Beta variant, gives a lot of concern. It has been confirmed to be highly transmissible.Professor Koleka Mlisana, Co-chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19
The Delta variant is actually 30% to 60 % transmissible than the other two variants. One individual can infect more people.Professor Koleka Mlisana, Co-chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19
Mlisana says there is an urgent need to make sure the hospitals are able to cope.
We've got the numbers, we are seeing the numbers and we are very much worried. And now we are looking at hospitals and that is why I am saying we need to come in and make sure there is an urgent response to hospitals because we do not want to find ourselves with a high death rate.Professor Koleka Mlisana, Co-chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19
We are in a crisis and we need to mobilise resources.Professor Koleka Mlisana, Co-chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Supplied
