WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Duo launch $10,000 treasure hunt to cheer up people
The 15 seconds of fame did not pay off for this fan.
The Gendarmerie du Finistère are looking for the fan who caused a huge crash during the first stage of the Tour de France on Saturday.
What the heck is wrong with this fan?! It’s only Stage 1 of the #tourdefrance! pic.twitter.com/oxeQAK7WVI— Julio Deluxe (@Julio_Deluxe) June 26, 2021
Scariest thing about that crash was that by the time Tony Martin stopped sliding along the road, the spectator who got the in the way was comfortably out of the helicopter shot. #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/JIudtdwnRS— Nick Bull (@nickbull21) June 26, 2021
Listen to what else has gone viral here:
More from Lifestyle
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition
The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in!Read More
WATCH: Duo launch $10,000 treasure hunt to cheer up people
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
702 nominated for South African Radio Awards commercial station of the year
The largest talk radio station in the country has received more than 10 nominations. Station manager Thabisile Mbete says: 'We appreciate this industry acknowledgment. I think it shows that our peers view the refreshed 702 and our new #WalkTheTalk philosophy as positive.'Read More
'It is a gift that I believe I was given': Robert Marawa on being a broadcaster
Robert Marawa says he's more than comfortable being in the industry he's been in for over two decades, adding that he's been offered various positions over the years, but declined them.Read More
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money
Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management.Read More
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.Read More
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost
Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump.Read More
National Arts Festival to host online & intimate live events to excite audiences
Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO, tells John Perlman what attendees can expect at the countrywide programme.Read More
Understanding what occupational rent is and how it works
Occupational rent is a very important part of a property sales contract, offering protection to both the buyer and seller in case of unexpected changes to the transfer timeline.Read More
More from Sport
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final
Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.Read More
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo
Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the game.Read More
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work'
The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geoff Griffin's feat against England at Lord's in June 1960 would be achieved by a spinner given that South Africa's love for fast bowling.Read More
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement
The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership.Read More
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title
The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute with a free kick just outside the box.Read More
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over that distance by World Athletics' testosterone-reducing regulations.Read More
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt
Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.Read More
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row
Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing.Read More
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso'
Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday.Read More