Crypto regulations - friend or foe?

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
The crucial question your future university must answer before you commit
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wonga Ntshinga - Senior Head of Programme: Faculty of ICT at The Independent Institute of Education
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:50
#FixmyJoburg Why the Louis Botha leg of Rea Vaya is not working yet
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rehana Moosajee, former MMC for Transport under Parks Tau
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
The importance of maintaining a child's connection to schooling while at home
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Merle Mansfield - Director at DGMT’s Zero Dropout Campaign
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Follow up: Food Lovers' markets versus Debbie Power of Nature's Gold Honey - Part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Debbie Power - owner at Nature’s Gold honey
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby: Smartwatches that have a pulse oximeter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
domestic workers are earning R2 536, while their monthly living costs are R2 890, meaning they’re forced to take on debt or reduce spending costs on vital items to make ends meet every month
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money: Jazz musician Nduduzo Makhathini
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nduduzo Makhathini, Jazz Musician
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Government says it has no money to help businesses hard-hit by level 4 lockdown Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali tells Clement Manyathela that if government is committed to not destroying the econ... 28 June 2021 11:54 AM
Kasi 2 Kasi Charity Runners help rebuild burnt-down house of 70-year-old man Bongani Bingwa speaks to the chairperson of Kasi 2 Kasi Phillimon Fakude about this project. 28 June 2021 11:48 AM
ConCourt to rule on Zuma’s contempt of court matter on Tuesday The state capture commission approached the apex court after Zuma defied an earlier court order for him to appear at the inquiry a... 28 June 2021 11:38 AM
View all Local
Alcohol groups disappointed, EFF calls for defiance until mass vaccination National Liquid Traders Council’s Lucky Ntimane said they were bitterly disappointed by the ban on alcohol trade for two weeks, ca... 28 June 2021 9:21 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 26 June 2021 8:50 PM
Ace Magashule accused of 'moving ground' every time he's in trouble African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyer, Advocate Wim Trengrove, has accused the party’s suspended secr... 25 June 2021 12:16 PM
View all Politics
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 28 June 2021 11:46 AM
Crypto regulations - friend or foe? Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 28 June 2021 11:07 AM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
View all Business
WATCH: Duo launch $10,000 treasure hunt to cheer up people Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:31 AM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
702 nominated for South African Radio Awards commercial station of the year The largest talk radio station in the country has received more than 10 nominations. Station manager Thabisile Mbete says: 'We app... 24 June 2021 2:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geof... 22 June 2021 2:34 PM
View all Sport
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 28 June 2021 11:46 AM
WATCH: Duo launch $10,000 treasure hunt to cheer up people Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:31 AM
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
View all Entertainment
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
View all Africa
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Crypto regulations - friend or foe?

28 June 2021 11:07 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
cryptocurrency
Revix
Cryptocurrency regulations

Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works.

In this easy step-by-step introduction to the world of crypto, whether you are just starting out or if you have taken a bite, your questions will be answered, we look at regulations - friend or foe.

Your guide through the series, presenter of Business Unusual on 702 and CapeTalk’s The Money Show Collin Cullis, says ‘the founding principle of bitcoin was it did not need a so-called trusted third party to operate.’

Click below to listen while you read...

The entire system was to be regulated by the public ledger blockchain. This was to ensure everyone could see everything says Cullis.

But crypto proved to have a shady side, used for dodgy exchanges, illegal activity, and even terrorism.

“It’s little wonder that governments around the world have been wary of letting things get out of control.”

Cullis chats to Revix CEO Sean Sanders to help you understand the key issues around regulation in the crypto space.

Are regulations needed to keep your investment safe?

“Cryptocurrency is hard to get regulated in South Africa. Crypto doesn’t fall into a very traditional bucket.”

It does not fit into the usual stocks, properties, and commodities categories, he says.

South Africa has fallen pretty far behind the rest of the world when it comes to regulations, Sanders believes.

So, what is a regulator's job at the end of the day?

“It is to protect the consumer, and we don’t have that,” he notes.

“At this point in time in this country, we still do not know how to grapple with this emerging asset class.”

Countries such as the United Kingdom (UK) have a more non-interference approach that he thinks works. The UK just ensures that the parties involved in crypto transactions are legit to prevent any criminal or terrorist activity.

“That to me seems to be a progressive approach.”

You can’t put cryptocurrencies under the same financial framework as stocks, he insists.

Progressive and innovative regulations are needed in South Africa for the sector to flourish and grow the economy says Sanders.

Government needs to meet the private sector halfway.

Sean Sanders, CEO - Revix

Sanders supports regulation to monitor the inflows and outflows of rands to cryptocurrency and cryptocurrency to rands to prevent any criminal or terrorist financing through crypto in the way the UK is doing, he says.

He also backs the need for custody of cryptocurrency and ensuring it is properly stored.

“As an exchange have the fiduciary responsibility to look after your customers' cryptocurrency in the best way possible.”

What regulations does he believe hampers the development of the crypto industry?

Exchange controls are a big no-no he says.

Exchange controls in South Africa are so outdated

Sean Sanders, CEO - Revix

“South Africa has this objective for 2025 to be among the top 50 best places in the world to do business and there is no way we are going to get there with exchange controls.”

When is the right time to invest in crypto?

“I’m super biased but in my opinion, there is no better time to invest in crypto than right now, insists Sanders.

Rather look at the long-term trajectory of cryptocurrency he says. The short-term noise should not be the focus.

What are the tax implications on crypto investments?

In South Africa, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) does not require any crypto-related gains.

Sanders sees this as a problem and explains why.

Calculating taxes is never simple he says, and crypto taxes are equally complicated. He hopes that within the next few years the platforms will be responsible for this, but right now the consumer is responsible for reporting gains or losses to SARS.

The two main gains to look out for are capital gains and marginal tax gains but check with your tax consultant for further advice, he suggests.

“If you hold crypto for more than a year you will have a lower tax rate, but if you hold it for less than a year you go into this marginal tax bracket where you will get taxed on your income tax bracket you are currently in.”

So long-term over short-term crypto investment is probably a better choice he notes.

He says Revix works with international counterparts in countries like Germany, Switzerland, and Singapore who are doing a great job of regulating crypto and fostering the industry.

So South Africa could potentially leap-frog from where they currently are and introduce regulations that would foster innovation in this country as well.

Sean Sanders, CEO - Revix

Sanders touches on the concerns around identity theft in the crypto space.

He says like any market offering high returns it attracts scammers.

“There are a lot of platforms which are not reputable, so do your homework”.

Fishing is a big danger. He says choose your passwords carefully and change them often.

Exchanges or platforms like Revix are good for trading, but are not experts in the custody of cryptocurrency, he notes, and that is where exchanges need to be using third-party professional custody partners.

“If the exchange is not doing so, you should not be investing with them.”

Check out Revix to find out how easy it is to start navigating this exciting new space.




28 June 2021 11:07 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
cryptocurrency
Revix
Cryptocurrency regulations

More from Crypto For You with Revix

Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money

25 June 2021 8:42 AM

Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Government says it has no money to help businesses hard-hit by level 4 lockdown

Local Business

We are in a crisis and we need to mobilise resources - Professor Koleka Mlisana

Local

ADJUSTED LEVEL 4: Crucial 14 days to assess impact of lockdown restrictions

Local

EWN Highlights

Ntshavheni: SA’s slow vaccine rollout not government’s fault

28 June 2021 1:19 PM

Moseneke acknowledges elections report urgency as IEC gears up for by-elections

28 June 2021 1:15 PM

Parts of KZN run out of vaccines for teaching staff

28 June 2021 11:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA