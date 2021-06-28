WATCH: Duo launch $10,000 treasure hunt to cheer up people
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Police launch man hunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France
Two adventure-loving friends from Utah donated $10,000 (R141,915) of their own money to create a treasure hunt.
They say this was their way of cheering people up during the Covid-19 pandemic.
John Maxim and David Cline say the treasure hunt ended after the money and silver was found only four days later.
Listen to what else has gone viral here:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_92554994_big-bomb-of-money-hundred-dollar-bills-with-a-burning-wick-little-time-before-the-explosion-the-conc.html?term=investment%2Brisk%2Btime&vti=lqtuohbn436oe15cd2-1-8
More from Lifestyle
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition
The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in!Read More
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
702 nominated for South African Radio Awards commercial station of the year
The largest talk radio station in the country has received more than 10 nominations. Station manager Thabisile Mbete says: 'We appreciate this industry acknowledgment. I think it shows that our peers view the refreshed 702 and our new #WalkTheTalk philosophy as positive.'Read More
'It is a gift that I believe I was given': Robert Marawa on being a broadcaster
Robert Marawa says he's more than comfortable being in the industry he's been in for over two decades, adding that he's been offered various positions over the years, but declined them.Read More
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money
Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management.Read More
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.Read More
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost
Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump.Read More
National Arts Festival to host online & intimate live events to excite audiences
Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO, tells John Perlman what attendees can expect at the countrywide programme.Read More
Understanding what occupational rent is and how it works
Occupational rent is a very important part of a property sales contract, offering protection to both the buyer and seller in case of unexpected changes to the transfer timeline.Read More
More from Entertainment
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition
The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in!Read More
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's releases single 'Here I Am' from Aretha Franklin biopic
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Fist fight on plane sparks armrests etiquette debate
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge?
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Watch: Spice girls celebrate 25th anniversary 'Wannabe' with new song
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
It is not just music, it is a business - Jethro Tait
The musician tells Azania Mosaka that songwriting has always been super weird for him; it comes from nowhere and is therapy.Read More