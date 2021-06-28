Kasi 2 Kasi Charity Runners help rebuild burnt-down house of 70-year-old man
A group of bikers from around Gauteng have come together to help rebuild the house of Mr Mokhethi, an elderly man in his 70’s whose house in Tsakane near Brakpan burnt down recently.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Chairperson Kasi 2 Kasi Charity Runners Phillimon Fakude says the old man was not injured in the fire.
We decided to start the movement Kasi to Kasi last year during lockdown level 5. There were lots of people losing their jobs. We started buying food parcels for those in need.Phillimon Fakude, Chairperson - Kasi 2 Kasi Charity Runners
We shifted focus this year and focus on the youngsters by buying them school shoes and to just boost their morals and confidence and to teach them about gender-based violence.Phillimon Fakude, Chairperson - Kasi 2 Kasi Charity Runners
