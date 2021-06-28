Government says it has no money to help businesses hard-hit by level 4 lockdown





With South Africa being moved to level 4 lockdown effective today, many are decrying the decision and the impact it will have on businesses and jobs.

Under level 4 lockdown all social, political and religious gatherings are banned, the sale of alcohol has been prohibited for on and off-site consumption, curfew is now from 9pm to 4am and the closure of public schools has been moved to this week.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, acting Minister in the Presidency, to get some answers from government on the adjusted lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

She says, with regards to the slow pace of vaccine rollout, government has not been ineffective.

It's not about government inefficiency. There could always be something that we did better... Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Acting Minister in the Presidency

“The limitations of vaccines is not a fault of government “-Minister in Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni on #TheCMShow. She also says as gov they never ignored expert advise to implement restrictions earlier. — Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) June 28, 2021

She adds that government encountered a number of problems in its vaccination programme, including the contaminated Johnson & Johnson doses and the AstraZeneca vaccine that couldn't be used because it was not effective against the strain detected in South Africa.

When asked whether government ignored advice by experts on the Ministerial Advisory Committee to implement harder lockdown restrictions during the third wave, the minister denies this...

There was no advice ignored by government. If you recall, and that's why on Saturday we had to have a special cabinet meeting and NCCC to discuss the Delta variant in South Africa, the scientists continued to do the genomic mapping of the variant. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Acting Minister in the Presidency

It was only on Friday that we had conclusive evidence that this variant was prevalent in KZN, but on Friday afternoon, they were not sure about Gauteng and other provinces. Only on Sunday did we confirm that the variant is prevalent in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng. So, we acted with the information that we had. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Acting Minister in the Presidency

The saving of lives must be balanced with the saving of livelihoods... What we need to frank about is, though the variant is prevalent in the country, the epicentre remains Gauteng, which means that the restrictions imposed before have worked to curtail the spread in other provinces. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Acting Minister in the Presidency

With hospitals in Gauteng crippled by the influx of COVID-19 patients, the field hospitals set up in places like the Nasrec conference facility were shut down due to the reportedly high costs of maintaining them.

What provinces did, in hindsight, which shouldn't have been done, is disassemble some of the temporary health facilities that we'd put in place to operate during the second wave... Like the Nasrec facility, we need to establish that... It's Western Cape and Gauteng that disassembled those facilities and we've encouraged them to bring them back... Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Acting Minister in the Presidency

Speaking on the views of trade unions in response to the lockdown, Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali says government must make relief funds available.

If government is committed to not destroying the economy, then they have to meet companies halfway in order to save them. You can't then say we don't want to kill the economy and then you plead poverty at the same time. Money has to be found. Bheki Ntshalintshali, Secretary-general of Cosatu

The minister reiterated that government simply does not have the funds.

The truth of the matter is that there is no money but if money is found somewhere, we'll make that available. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Acting Minister in the Presidency

