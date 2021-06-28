ConCourt to rule on Zuma’s contempt of court matter on Tuesday
JOHANNESBURG – The Constitutional Court has confirmed it will hand down judgment on Tuesday in the state capture commission’s application to have former President Jacob Zuma declared to be in contempt of court.
The commission approached the apex court after Zuma defied an earlier court order for him to appear at the inquiry and cooperate with its processes.
Zuma has argued publicly that he won’t subject himself to the commission, claiming that he and chairperson Raymond Zondo share a personal relationship that compromises Zondo's ability to deal with his evidence without bias.
The former president also wrote to the Constitutional Court and dared it to jail him.
On Tuesday, he will find out if he was in contempt of court and what his punishment will be.
(2/2) Please note that court attendance at this hand down will be limited to 20 members of the public, including the media.— Constitutional Court (@ConCourtSA) June 28, 2021
This article first appeared on EWN : ConCourt to rule on Zuma’s contempt of court matter on Tuesday
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
