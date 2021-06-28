There are questions as to whether we needed a blanket alcohol ban - Expert





There have been mixed reactions to stricter regulations announced by President Ramaphosa on Sunday.

Ramaphosa says following a meeting of a National Coronavirus Command Council, the nation would be moved to adjusted alert level 4.

"After 14 days, we will examine where we are. We will assess the impact of the restrictions to determine if they need to be maintained or adjusted," he said.

The restrictions are as follows:

All gatherings - political, social, or cultural - are prohibited;

Funerals and cremations will continue, but can't exceed 50 people in numbers;

After-funeral gatherings prohibited;

Public spaces like parks will remain open, but no gatherings are permitted at such places;

A curfew will be in place from 9pm to 4am. All establishments must be closed by 9pm;

All alcohol sales have been prohibited;

Restaurants can only sell food for takeout or deliveries;

Schools and other education institutions closing for winter will be brought forward. Schools will begin to close on Wednesday, and all schools must be closed by Friday; and

Contact classes in tertiary institutions will be closed this week and access to the buildings will be closed. Residences, however, will remain open.

Professor Alex Van der Heever of the Wits University School of Governance has more.

It was inevitable that we would see a set of stricter restrictions coming through, but there are questions as to whether or not this is the correct configuration. The original restrictions introduced weeks ago were based on what worked in summer. Alex van den Heever, Chair - Professor Wits University School of Governance

I am sure that some of the measures are ap[propriate in these circumstances. There are questions as to whether or not we needed a blanket alcohol ban or whether we focused on ... where the risks are highest. There is also a lot to understand in terms of the vaccine strategy. Alex van den Heever, Chair - Professor Wits University School of Governance

Listen below for the full interview...