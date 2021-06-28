There are questions as to whether we needed a blanket alcohol ban - Expert
There have been mixed reactions to stricter regulations announced by President Ramaphosa on Sunday.
Ramaphosa says following a meeting of a National Coronavirus Command Council, the nation would be moved to adjusted alert level 4.
"After 14 days, we will examine where we are. We will assess the impact of the restrictions to determine if they need to be maintained or adjusted," he said.
The restrictions are as follows:
- All gatherings - political, social, or cultural - are prohibited;
- Funerals and cremations will continue, but can't exceed 50 people in numbers;
- After-funeral gatherings prohibited;
- Public spaces like parks will remain open, but no gatherings are permitted at such places;
- A curfew will be in place from 9pm to 4am. All establishments must be closed by 9pm;
- All alcohol sales have been prohibited;
- Restaurants can only sell food for takeout or deliveries;
- Schools and other education institutions closing for winter will be brought forward. Schools will begin to close on Wednesday, and all schools must be closed by Friday; and
- Contact classes in tertiary institutions will be closed this week and access to the buildings will be closed. Residences, however, will remain open.
Professor Alex Van der Heever of the Wits University School of Governance has more.
It was inevitable that we would see a set of stricter restrictions coming through, but there are questions as to whether or not this is the correct configuration. The original restrictions introduced weeks ago were based on what worked in summer.Alex van den Heever, Chair - Professor Wits University School of Governance
I am sure that some of the measures are ap[propriate in these circumstances. There are questions as to whether or not we needed a blanket alcohol ban or whether we focused on ... where the risks are highest. There is also a lot to understand in terms of the vaccine strategy.Alex van den Heever, Chair - Professor Wits University School of Governance
Listen below for the full interview...
'It's been very sad to see': Louis Botha Rea Vaya project delayed years later
John Perlman speaks to Rehana Moosajee, the former Joburg MMC for Transport, and _Daily Maverick_ associate editor Ferial Haffajee to find out what could be delaying the Louis Botha Rea Vaya project.Read More
IEC: We don't yet know if upcoming local elections will be free and fair
The IEC made the submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19.Read More
Government says it has no money to help businesses hard-hit by level 4 lockdown
Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali tells Clement Manyathela that if government is committed to not destroying the economy, then they have to meet companies halfway to save them.Read More
Kasi 2 Kasi Charity Runners help rebuild burnt-down house of 70-year-old man
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the chairperson of Kasi 2 Kasi Phillimon Fakude about this project.Read More
ConCourt to rule on Zuma’s contempt of court matter on Tuesday
The state capture commission approached the apex court after Zuma defied an earlier court order for him to appear at the inquiry and cooperate with its processes.Read More
Alcohol groups disappointed, EFF calls for defiance until mass vaccination
National Liquid Traders Council’s Lucky Ntimane said they were bitterly disappointed by the ban on alcohol trade for two weeks, calling it a hammer blow on tavern owners once again.Read More
We are in a crisis and we need to mobilise resources - Professor Koleka Mlisana
Co-chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Professor Koleka Mlisana talks about adjusted level 4.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 15,036 new cases and 122 deaths
The Health Department says 2,684,999 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
EXPLAINER: Containment measures as SA moves to adjusted Level 4
President Cyril Ramaphosa says Cabinet will assess the impact of these interventions after 14 days to determine whether they need to be maintained or adjusted.Read More